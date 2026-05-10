Sir Loins' Pitching Holds off Ports for Series Lead

Published on May 9, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (11-21) playing as the Central Valley Sir Loins shut out the Stockton Ports (15-17) into the ninth inning for a 3-2 win on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark. Visalia takes a three-games-to-two series lead over Stockton with a game to play.

Visalia starter Wilkin Paredes tossed four shutout innings allowing just one hit and two strikeouts. Teofilo Mendez followed with two scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts and received the win.

Alexis Liebano then entered and did not allow a run in his first two innings of work with four strikeouts. Grayson Hitt earned his first save of the season by recording the final two outs. He worked around a jam in the ninth to strand the tying run at third base.

Visalia scored in the first inning for a third straight night. JD Dix led off with a walk and Jakey Josepha singled to advance Dix to third. Dix then scored on a wild pitch to the backstop.

The Rawhide extended the lead in the sixth frame. Carlos Virahonda doubled down the left field line to lead off the frame and Adidas De La Cruz followed with a base hit through the right side.

Jose Alpuria provided the big hit with a two RBI single up the middle to score both runners for a 3-0 lead.

Stockton hit a two-run homer in the ninth but Visalia escaped for a second straight victory.

Josepha made the play of the day with a spectacular leaping catch in front of the centerfield wall in the second inning.

Visalia and Stockton finish the series on Sunday with a Mother's Day celebration at Valley Strong Ballpark. The ballgame is also a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare. Fans 21 and older can enjoy eight-dollar margaritas and micheladas.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and the general public at 1:00 PM.

Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.

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The Visalia Rawhide are the Single-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks playing professional baseball in the Central Valley since 1946. The Rawhide's 2026 theme is "Savor the Season" as the team transforms into the Central Valley Sir Loins on Saturday gamedays.

Stay up to date with the Rawhide on the team's website and by following the Rawhide on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and X. The Rawhide play all home games at Valley Strong Ballpark located at 300 N Giddings Street Visalia, CA 93291.

Fans can purchase season ticket packages, group ticket plans, single game tickets and team merchandise through the Rawhide website and at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health. All Rawhide games can be watched on MLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live App with a free radio broadcast also available online. Select home games will be aired on KNXT MyTV53. For more information, visit milb.com/visalia, email info@rawhidebaseball.com or call (559) 732-4433.







California League Stories from May 9, 2026

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