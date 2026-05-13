Storm Stave Quakes off Late on Tuesday Afternoon

Published on May 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (19-15) hung around until the very end at Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore, but the Lake Elsinore Storm (20-14) held them off just long enough to pick up a 4-3 victory in Tuesday's series opener.

Both lineups stayed quiet through the first two innings before the Storm started the scoring in the bottom of the third. A Conner Westenburg RBI triple got the home team on the board, and he promptly scored on a wild pitch two batters later, pushing Lake Elsinore ahead by two.

The Storm added another tally one frame later, but the Quakes canceled it out in the top of the fifth. Jonny McGill swatted a solo home run to pull them within two, and following a Marlon Quintero double, Hayden Alvarez tripled him home, decreasing Rancho Cucamonga's middle-inning deficit to one.

Lake Elsinore responded in the bottom of the sixth through a Yoiber Ocopio RBI single, but Lucas Ramirez stepped up in right field to keep the damage to just one run. He gunned down the trail runner, Kerrington Cross, attempting to score, holding the Storm advantage at 4-2 heading into the game's final third.

The Quakes mounted one final rally in the top of the eighth, turning to small ball to put pressure on Lake Elsinore. Alvarez walked, and Anyelo Marquez singled to begin the frame, and both advanced on a wild pitch shortly thereafter. After the Storm made a pitching change, the new reliever, Will Koger, uncorked a wild pitch himself, allowing Alvarez to cross home plate and Marquez to scamper to third base, placing the tying run 90 feet away.

However, the Rancho Cucamonga lineup could not produce one more big swing with the game on the line. The Storm bullpen stepped up to halt the rally and proceeded to throw a three-up, three-down top of the ninth to lock down a series-opening win.

The Quakes head back to Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore to battle the Storm in game two of their six-game series on Wednesday at 6:05 PM. RHP Ubaldo Soto will start for the Quakes opposite RHP Jesus Castro for Lake Elsinore. Rancho Cucamonga returns home again on Tuesday, May 19th, at 6:30 PM, when they welcome the Fresno Grizzlies to town on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday.







California League Stories from May 12, 2026

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