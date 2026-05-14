Soto Deals, But Quakes Fall to Storm

Published on May 14, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, Calif. - Despite receiving a masterful outing from starting pitcher Ubaldo Soto, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (19-16) could not find a way to defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm (21-14) as they fell to a 4-0 defeat on Wednesday night.

In his time on the mound, Soto kept the Lake Elsinore lineup guessing. He did not surrender an earned run in his 5.1 innings, scattering three hits and four walks while striking out seven hitters.

However, upon his departure, the Storm finally opened the scoring. An errant throw on a double play turn allowed the game's first run to cross home plate in the bottom of the sixth, handing Lake Elsinore a momentum boost alongside a 1-0 lead.

The Storm built upon it in the bottom of the seventh, tacking on three runs with two outs. Luke Cantwell knocked in a pair on a base hit, and Ryan Wideman singled to plate another, vaulting Lake Elsinore ahead by four as the contest approached its final two frames.

Late on, the Quakes could not get their bats going to mount a comeback. Lake Elsinore's bullpen fired a scoreless final two innings to hand Rancho Cucamonga a shutout loss.

The Quakes return to action on Thursday at 6:05 PM for game three of their six-game series against the Storm. RHP Dylan Jordan draws the starting assignment for Rancho Cucamonga versus RHP Bryan Balzer for Lake Elsinore. Action resumes at Morongo Field on May 19th at 6:30 PM as the Fresno Grizzlies come to town on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday.







California League Stories from May 14, 2026

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