Seventh Inning Slam Sends Ports to 6-2 Loss

Published on May 14, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A pitcher's duel was blown open by a grand slam in the seventh inning for Inland Empire as they took a 2-0 lead in the six-game series with a 6-2 loss for Stockton.

The Ports (15-20) trailed just 2-1 going into that seventh, but a pair of errors by Daniel Bucciero and a walk by Bryan Restituyo were followed by a Dervy Ventura grand slam (2) to put the 66ers (16-18) ahead 6-1 and in firm control of the contest.

The night started with a solo home run (5) for Ricardo Cova out to left on the first pitch of the game by Jackson Phipps. Doubles for Korbyn Dickerson and Aiden Taurek made it 2-0 Inland Empire, but Phipps would settle in after that. He would go on to pitch five innings allowing just the two runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Stockton got on the board in the bottom of the fourth after a one-out double for Edgar Montero that was followed by a two-out single right up the middle for Jared Sprague-Lott to make it a 2-1 game.

Unfortunately the Ports's offense would get stuck after that, going down in order in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings before Bucciero hit a solo home run (2) to left to cut it to a 6-2 deficit. Logan Sauve and Sprague-Lott both worked full count walks in the ninth, but they would be left stranded to end the ballgame.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Sauve and Bucciero each extended their on-base streaks to nine games. The Ports are now 2-11 when they commit two or more errors and 0-16 when they are outhit by their opponents.

UP NEXT: Game three is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Jose Romero (1-3, 4.74) starting for the 66ers, with RHP Shotaro Morii (0-0, 0.00) functioning as an opener in his second professional start as a pitcher and first in the Cal League. He'll be followed by Sam Stuhr (3-0, 4.15) after his opening inning.

It's a Barks and Brews night at Banner Island Ballpark where fans can bring their furry friends along while enjoying $1 Busch Light and Happy Dad's from 6:30 to 8:30 PM.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 14, 2026

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