Visalia Cuts off Ports Comeback to Take Series

Published on May 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







VISALIA, Calif. - The Ports (15-18) dropped the series finale against the Rawhide 8-6 despite a late comeback effort, as Visalia took the series 4-2.

The Rawhide (12-21) got off to a quick start when Jakey Josepha singled in the first and was driven in by Pedro Catuy to score the game's first run and make it 1-0. Kyle Sinzza doubled in his first Cal League at bat to score another just an inning later for a 2-0 lead, and Visalia added two more on a sac fly and a double to jump out to a 4-0 lead.

Stockton's answer would come in the fourth with a Jared Sprague-Lott sacrifice fly, and two-RBI triple (1) from Gavin Turley into the right field corner to make it just a one run ballgame at 4-3.

Visalia would once again add to their lead in the fourth with a Jose Mejia RBI single and then again in the sixth on Enyervert Perez's two-run blast over the scoreboard in left center field making it a 7-3 game.

In the seventh, Sprague-Lott added three more RBI for himself, and three more to the Ports' total on a three-run home run (1) to left center. However, this was the closest Stockton would get to tying the game. Visalia added another on Jose Alpuria's solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, and thus the final score of 8-6.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Daniel Bucciero went 2 for 5, and is now hitting exactly .300 on the season. Sprague-Lott's 4 RBI is a season-high, a number he reached twice last season, both against Rancho Cucamonga.

UP NEXT: The Ports play Inland Empire in game one of the series. Tuesday's game is scheduled for an 11:00 AM first pitch.

It is Education Day at the ballpark, which is a special field trip experience where students can enjoy baseball while learning through interactive booth activations, educational facts, player testimonials about the importance of education, and fun on field activities throughout the day, presented By Able Charter Schools

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 11, 2026

Visalia Cuts off Ports Comeback to Take Series - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.