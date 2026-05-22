Bullpen Boosts Quakes to Victory over Grizzlies

Published on May 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (23-19) received six scoreless innings from their bullpen to back up an early offensive outburst on Thursday night as they took down the Fresno Grizzlies (24-18) 6-3 at Morongo Field.

The Quakes did not waste any time getting their offense in rhythm as they produced four runs in the bottom of the second. Jonny McGill drew a leadoff walk, advancing to second base on a groundout soon after. Kevyn Castillo then legged out an infield single to place runners on the corners for Gabriel Davalillo, and he delivered an RBI single to open the scoring. Anyelo Marquez earned a free pass two batters later to load the bases, and Hayden Alvarez promptly cleared them. He dunked a two-run single to right-center field, and a Roldy Brito error on the play brought Marquez home from first to cap off the rally.

The Grizzlies quickly answered back, responding with three runs in the top of the third. However, as the tying and go-ahead runs stood on base, Rancho Cucamonga starter Dylan Jordan bore down. He induced a fielder's choice to prevent any further damage, keeping the Quakes' lead intact.

Rancho Cucamonga used the momentum boost to propel their bats in the bottom of the frame, placing another two runs on the scoreboard. Davalillo supplied another RBI base hit while McGill came home on a balk, restoring the edge to three at 6-3.

At that point, Jose Atencio emerged from the Rancho Cucamonga bullpen and silenced the Fresno lineup. In his Quakes debut, the right-handed reliever protected his team's advantage by twirling five scoreless frames, scattering four hits while striking out three batters in a winning effort.

On the other side, the Grizzlies turned to left-hander Brady Parker to keep them in the game. He fired 4.2 innings of no-run ball, punching out nine Quakes to hold Fresno's deficit at three heading into their final turn at bat.

Rancho Cucamonga handed Nicolò Pinazzi the ball to secure the final three outs, and he continued the bullpen dominance to close out the night. He proceeded to strike out the side in order, locking down the win.

The Quakes look to build off the victory in game four of the six-game series against the Grizzlies at 6:30 PM. LHP Alton Davis gets the start for Rancho Cucamonga versus LHP Ethan Cole for Fresno. The first 1,500 fans through the gates at Morongo Field will receive a specialty Quakes hat, courtesy of Onward, and fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products, and $1 ice cream sandwiches as part of Family RV Family Feast Night.







California League Stories from May 22, 2026

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