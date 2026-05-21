Fresno Uses Middle-Inning Offense to Take Down Quakes

Published on May 21, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (24-17) found their groove in the middle frames against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (22-19) on Wednesday night and used it to secure a 10-5 win at Morongo Field.

Right away, the Grizzlies brought out their power bats to take an early lead. Roldy Brito launched a solo home run to open the scoring in the top of the first, boosting Fresno ahead 1-0.

Immediately following the big fly, Quakes starter Ubaldo Soto held the Fresno lineup quiet. He proceeded to fan seven Grizzlies across his first four frames, scattering three more hits to hold Rancho Cucamonga's deficit at one.

However, once the fifth inning rolled around, the Grizzlies kicked their offense into gear. They erupted for five runs, upping their lead to 6-0.

In need of a response, the Quakes fought back in the bottom of the frame. Anyelo Marquez delivered a two-run single, lowering the Rancho Cucamonga deficit to four at 6-2.

Fresno, though, canceled it right out. They manufactured two tallies on a bases-loaded walk and an infield single in the top of the sixth before following up with another pair over the next two frames. A run came home on an error in the seventh, and Tanner Thach cracked a solo home run one inning later, strengthening their advantage to 10-2.

Down to their final six outs, the Quakes provided one final push at the plate in the bottom of the eighth. Hayden Alvarez singled to kickstart the rally and immediately came around to score on a Lucas Ramirez triple. Kendrey Maduro promptly deposited a double down the left field line to chase Ramirez in, and Jonny McGill registered a base hit of his own to complete Maduro's trip around the bases. The three-run frame pulled Rancho Cucamonga within five at 10-5.

Nevertheless, that proved to be all the late magic the Quakes could muster. Fresno's bullpen proceeded to pitch a shutout ninth, locking down the victory.

The Quakes return to Morongo Field for game three of their six-game set against the Grizzlies on Thursday at 6:30 PM. RHP Dylan Jordan gets the ball for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Angel Jimenez for Fresno. As part of Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, fans can enjoy $2 Bud Light 12 oz cans, $2 16 oz Pepsi products, and more specials on beers and seltzers.







California League Stories from May 21, 2026

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