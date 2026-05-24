Stockton Navigates Through Free Passes for 4-3 Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Stockton showed its mettle on Saturday in San Jose, gritting out a 4-3 win over the Giants to snap a seven-game skid.

The Ports fell behind early but limited the damage to stay within two runs of the Giants. Blake Hammond made his first start of the season, and had some control trouble with two outs and no one on in the first inning. He threw 16-straight balls to load the bases and walk in a run to put San Jose up 1-0 in the first, but got out of the jam with a groundout to first base.

He walked the first batter of the second inning, and that runner came in on an RBI groundout from Jhonny Level for a 2-0 Giants lead. Stockton got on the board in the top of the fourth after Max Durrington doubled to left center to start the frame and San Jose returned the favor by walking three straight batters with one out to make it 2-1. That was followed by a sac fly from Bryan Andrade to tie the game up at two apiece.

The Giants reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the inning on a sac fly of their own to go back up 3-2. But Stockton evened up the contest again in the fifth with a double steal, as Michael Brooks drew a throw to second and Cesar Gonzalez came in to score despite Level cutting off the throw to tie the game up at 3-3.

Stockton took the lead when Gonzalez and Brooks sparked a rally again, as Gonzalez drew another walk, Brooks singled, and Durrington's sac fly to left put the Ports ahead at 4-3. Luis Burgos earned the win by shutting out the Giants over 4.1 innings on four hits and just one walk with four punchouts.

Griffin Kirn got around a one out walk to earn his second save of the season by inducing a double-play ball to Shotaro Morii to close out the win. Stockton had gone 1-12 since reaching the .500 mark at 15-15 two weeks ago in Visalia.

UP NEXT: The series finale is scheduled for 1:00 PM at Excite ballpark, with RHP Cody Delvecchio (0-1, 4.00) starting for San Jose versus RHP Donny Troconis (0-3, 8.77) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 23, 2026

Stockton Navigates Through Free Passes for 4-3 Win - Stockton Ports

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