Timely Hitting, Clutch Pitching Help Quakes Handle Rawhide

Published on June 3, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (29-24) were at their best at the plate in the big moments, and the pitching provided a calming presence in the late innings as they defeated the Visalia Rawhide (22-31) 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Morongo Field.

The Quakes wasted no time getting the scoring started, doing so in the bottom of the first without the benefit of a hit. Hayden Alvarez drew a walk and immediately stole second, drawing a throwing error from Visalia catcher Ivan Luciano to advance to third base. Ryland Zaborowski then lifted a sacrifice fly to left, propelling Rancho Cucamonga ahead 1-0.

Right away, though, the Rawhide issued a response. Jose Alpuria led off the top of the second by launching a solo home run, leveling the contest at one.

One frame later, the Quakes mounted a two-out rally to pull back in front. Kevyn Castillo worked a walk, stealing second one pitch later. Jonny McGill followed up by roping a single to right field, plating Castillo to put Rancho Cucamonga back in the lead 2-1.

Once again, Visalia evened things up in their next turn at bat. Kyle Sinzza grounded a single through the right side of the infield, bringing Alpuria home from second base to tie the game up at 2-2.

Slate Alford stepped up to halt the Rawhide momentum, using a big swing to restore the Rancho Cucamonga edge in the bottom of the fifth. He connected on a no-doubt solo home run, firing the Quakes to a 3-2 edge.

Nevertheless, Visalia went to work canceling out the blast and tied the matchup at three in the top of the sixth. Pedro Catuy laced an RBI single to complete Alpuria's latest trip around the bases, forcing the Quakes to have to act.

Ryland Zaborowski took matters into his own hands in the bottom half of the frame, and he gave the Quakes their advantage back with one stroke. He crushed an opposite-field solo home run to right field, giving them a one-run cushion heading into the final three innings.

Nicolò Pinazzi and Jaren Warwick emerged from the Rancho Cucamonga bullpen to fire scoreless innings, keeping the Rawhide at bay to give their offense enough time to pick up an insurance run. McGill earned a two-out free pass, and Zaborowski stung a double into the right-center field gap to score him, upping their newfound lead to two, three outs away from victory.

Nevertheless, just like the night before, the Rawhide refused to roll over. Each of their first three batters in the top of the ninth combined to cut their deficit in half, placing the tying run at third base in the process.

This time, Warwick did not back down from the challenge, and he bore down as the pressure rose. A strikeout and a popout quickly alleviated Visalia's final threat, closing out a hard-earned win.

The Quakes have a chance to take the series lead over the Rawhide on Thursday at 6:30 PM. RHP Dylan Jordan gets the ball for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Dean Livingston for Visalia. It is also Thirsty Thursday at Morongo Field, and fans can enjoy $2 12oz Bud Lights, $2 16oz Pepsi products, and even more specials on beers and seltzers.







California League Stories from June 3, 2026

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