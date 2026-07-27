Haley Notches Second California League Pitcher of the Week Award

Published on July 27, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, announced Monday that left-handed pitcher Talon Haley has been named California League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 21-26.

This is Haley's second weekly honor this year, having won his first during the week of June 15-21. Additionally, this is Rancho Cucamonga's third as a team, as Ubaldo Soto was named California League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 30-July 5.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Haley delivered five no-hit innings in his start against the Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park. He also tied his season high of eight strikeouts while allowing only three base runners, all on walks, in an eventual no-decision.

Following their series in Fresno, the Quakes return home to Morongo Field on Tuesday, July 28th at 6:30 PM to open a six-game series against the San Jose Giants. Fans will be welcomed back to Rancho Cucamonga for Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday. In addition to $2 hot dogs, popcorn, and tacos all night long, anyone who redeems 10 or more bottles or cans will receive up to four tickets, courtesy of Healthy RC.







California League Stories from July 27, 2026

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