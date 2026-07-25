Five-Run Sixth Inning Dooms Quakes in Loss to Grizzlies

Published on July 25, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Fresno, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (12-16, 48-46) ran into a streaky Fresno Grizzlies (16-12, 52-42) offense in the middle innings, and a five-run rally in the sixth inning ultimately stuck them with a 6-3 loss on Friday night at Chukchansi Park.

Fresno found their way into the run column and opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, but the Quakes managed to equalize two frames later. John Wimmer drew a walk and promptly stole second base. Gabriel Davalillo then drilled a single to left field to plate him, leveling the score at one.

All the while, Rancho Cucamonga starter Derek Clark shut the Grizzlies down. Over his first five innings, he allowed just one run on two hits, walking one and striking out five while also picking a runner off.

The Quakes finally broke through in the top of the sixth, striking twice to take the lead. Wimmer worked another walk and immediately advanced to third base on a Kevyn Castillo double. Kendrey Maduro lifted a sacrifice fly to power Rancho Cucamonga in front, and Lucas Ramirez added on by lacing a double to bring Castillo home, taking a 3-1 edge into the bottom of the frame.

However, their momentum was short-lived. The Grizzlies pushed across five runs to turn around their two-run deficit, building a 6-3 advantage heading into the game's final third.

At that point, Fresno turned the ball over to their bullpen, and they took control of the contest. Two different arms tossed three scoreless innings to finish the Quakes off, ultimately confirming their defeat.

The Quakes look for a return to form against the Grizzlies on Saturday at 6:50 PM. RHP Ubaldo Soto starts for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Riley Kelly for Fresno. Action resumes at Morongo Field on July 28th at 6:30 PM as the Quakes welcome the San Jose Giants to town on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday.







California League Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.