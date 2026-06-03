Brito's Walk-Off Completes Thrilling Series Opening Comeback Win over Storm

Published on June 3, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - Roldy Brito's walk-off single completed the Fresno Grizzlies (28-24) response in a wild back-and-forth series opening 6-5 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm (30-22) Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park.

After watching a late lead disappear in the seventh before falling behind in the eighth inning, the Grizzlies rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth to steal the opener.

Fresno trailed entering its final at-bat before Cam Nelson and Brito delivered consecutive hits to send the home crowd home celebrating, saving a game they led at two separate points.

The Grizzlies struck first just three batters into the game.

Nelson opened the bottom of the first with a triple to right-center and scored when Clayton Gray grounded out to first, giving Fresno an early 1-0 advantage.

Tanner Thach followed with a double, but Lake Elsinore escaped further damage.

Angel Jimenez was sharp early, retiring eight of the first nine hitters he faced and carrying the lead into the fourth inning.

The Storm finally broke through when a pair of Fresno defensive miscues helped create two runs. George Bilecki's RBI single put Lake Elsinore ahead before the Grizzlies quickly answered in the bottom half.

Thach continued his torrid season by blasting his 10th home run of the year to tie the game at two. Later in the inning,

Derek Bernard moved into scoring position on a wild pitch before Ashly Andujar's groundout brought him home, restoring Fresno's lead at 3-2.

Jimenez finished five innings allowing just two runs, one earned, while striking out six. The right-hander worked around traffic throughout the evening and left with Fresno in position to win.

The bullpen was tested immediately after Jhon Medina entered in the sixth and worked through a pair of walks before escaping the inning.

Lake Elsinore pulled even in the seventh when Bradley Frye walked and eventually scored on Kerrington Cross' RBI single.

The Storm threatened for more, but Nelson delivered one of the defensive plays of the game, throwing Cross out at the plate to keep the contest tied at three.

Elsinore loaded the bases against Dylan Crooks before Cross drew a two-out walk that forced home the go-ahead run. Combined with George Bilecki's sacrifice fly earlier in the frame, the Storm suddenly held a 5-3 lead and appeared poised to take control of the opener.

Fresno refused to go away. Leading off the bottom of the eighth, Gray launched a solo home run to right field, his third homer of the season, cutting the deficit to one.

The blast breathed life back into the Grizzlies dugout and set the stage for the dramatic final inning.

Seth Clausen delivered a scoreless ninth to keep Fresno within striking distance.

The right-hander inherited a difficult situation in the eighth and ultimately stranded the bases loaded before retiring Lake Elsinore in order in the ninth, giving the offense one final opportunity.

Carlos Renzullo started the bottom of the ninth with a single that caught the pitcher square in the elbow, before he advanced into scoring position when Nelson came to the plate.

Nelson delivered a two-strike hit down the left field line that scored Renzullo to tie the game at five and brought the winning run into scoring position

One batter later, Brito ripped a line drive into center field, 105 mph off the bat, plating Nelson with the winning run and touching off a celebration near first base.

Nelson finished 2-for-4 with a triple, double, walk and two runs scored, while Brito delivered the game-winning RBI.

Gray drove in two runs, including the momentum-shifting homer in the eighth, and Thach added a home run, double and two hits. Clausen earned the victory as Fresno opened its showdown with the California League South-leading Storm by completing one of its most dramatic comeback wins of the season.

The Grizzlies remain two games back of San Jose with 14 games remaining in the 1st half.

Lefty Ethan Cole will take the ball for Fresno on Wednesday night and will be countered by Lake Elsinore right hander Jesus Castro. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50pm at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.







California League Stories from June 3, 2026

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