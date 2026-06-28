Grizzlies Take Control Early Behind Newton, Secure Series Victory

Published on June 28, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Austin Newton worked six strong innings and Grif Hughes struck out the side in the ninth to complete a three-inning save as the Fresno Grizzlies beat the Lake Elsinore Storm 10-5 Saturday night at The Diamond.

Fresno jumped out early, scoring three runs before recording an out in the top of the first inning.

Cam Nelson opened the game with a walk and stole second before Wilder Dalis singled into center and stole second behind him.

Roldy Brito then doubled to left field, scoring both runners and giving Fresno a 2-0 lead.

Tanner Thach followed with a single to left, scoring Brito and pushing the Grizzlies in front 3-0 before Newton ever took the mound.

Newton worked around traffic in every inning but kept the Storm off the board. The right-hander stranded a runner at third in the second, worked around a two-out double in the third and escaped another runner at third in the fourth after a leadoff single and stolen base.

The Grizzlies broke the game open in the fifth. Thach walked and Kyle Fossum singled before Matt Klein reached on a force play.

Carlos Renzullo doubled home Thach, a wild pitch scored Klein, and Yeiker Reyes followed with a two-run double to right, extending the lead to 7-0.

Lake Elsinore got on the board in the sixth when Yoiber Ocopio tripled and scored on Dawson Willis' groundout, but Newton limited the damage and finished six innings with just one run allowed while striking out nine.

Fresno answered again in the seventh. Reyes singled, Nelson was hit by a pitch, and both runners moved up on a wild pitch before Dalis doubled into left field, scoring both runs and making it 9-1.

The Storm pushed back in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with four straight walks before Hughes entered from the bullpen.

Lake Elsinore scored three inherited runners in the inning, but Hughes settled in and ended the frame with Fresno still in front 9-5.

The Grizzlies added one more run in the eighth when Klein singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Luis Mendez's RBI single, stretching the lead back to 10-5.

Hughes took over from there. The left-hander worked a scoreless eighth and then finished the night emphatically, striking out Bradley Frye, Dylan Grego and Ocopio in order in the ninth to complete the three-inning save. Hughes allowed no earned runs over three innings and struck out five.

Fresno finished with 15 hits, led by Dalis, Brito, Fossum and Reyes. Dalis drove in three runs, Brito added two RBI, and Reyes collected three hits while driving in two.

The Grizzlies will close the series Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. at The Diamond. Brady Parker will take the ball for Fresno after his solid start in Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.

The Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show begins at 1:50 p.m. on FresnoGrizzlies.com/Listen.







California League Stories from June 28, 2026

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