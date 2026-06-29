Parker Deals Again, But Series Finale Slips Away Late from Grizzlies

Published on June 28, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies scored four runs before recording an out, but the Lake Elsinore Storm rallied with six unanswered runs over the final two innings to steal a 6-4 victory in the series finale Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Grizzlies couldn't have scripted a better start as Cam Nelson worked a leadoff walk before Ashly Andujar lined a single to right.

Roldy Brito followed by driving a double into the right field corner to score Nelson, and Wilder Dalis ripped a single to right to bring home both Andujar and Brito.

Matt Klein capped the inning with an RBI double to center as Fresno raced to a 4-0 lead before Lake Elsinore recorded its second out.

Brady Parker took it from there.The left-hander turned in one of his strongest outings of the season, striking out eight over six scoreless innings.

Parker allowed just one hit, worked around two walks and never allowed a Storm runner past second base. He also erased one of Lake Elsinore's few threats by picking Bradley Frye off second base in the fourth inning.

Fresno had opportunities to stretch the lead but couldn't deliver the knockout blow.

Ashly Andujar tripled with one out in the fifth but was stranded at third after a groundout and an inning-ending double play.

The Grizzlies managed just one hit after the first inning as Cal Riehl, Daichi Moriki and Luis Maracara combined to keep Fresno off the board over the final six frames.

The Storm finally broke through in the seventh against the bullpen.

Three straight baserunners started the inning before Dylan Grego doubled home the first run.

Yanzel Correa struck out Truitt Madonna and had Lake Elsinore down to its final out of the inning, but Yimy Tovar lined a two-run single into left to trim the Grizzlies' lead to 4-3.

Lake Elsinore completed the comeback in the eighth. Dawson Willis reached on a bunt single and moved into scoring position on a throwing error before Bradley Frye tied the game with an RBI single.

Consecutive hits by Yoiber Ocopio, Grego and pinch-hitter George Bilecki loaded the bases, and a hit batter forced home the final run of the afternoon as the Storm took their first lead at 6-4.

Seth Clausen prevented the game from getting any further out of control by recording the final two outs of the eighth.

The Grizzlies brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth after Klein drew his third walk of the game, but Yoesmerli Beltre closed out the victory.

Parker's six scoreless innings were overshadowed by the late comeback as Fresno settled for just the series victory.

Andujar finished with two hits, including a triple, Brito doubled and drove in a run, Dalis collected two RBI and Klein reached base four times with a double, an RBI and three walks.

Fresno returns home for a big week that includes Fireworks nights on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Celebration of 250 years of America.

The series opens against the Ontario Tower Buzzers Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park at 6:50pm. The game will be broadcast on CBS 47.







California League Stories from June 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.