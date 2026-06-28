Stockton Blows out Quakes 11-1 in Rancho

Published on June 28, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Ports had an emphatic answer to last night's loss by shaking down the Quakes 11-1 on Saturday night to set up an opportunity to split the six-game series tomorrow.

Breyson Guedez had his first five RBI night with three doubles, Max Durrington had a three-hit night - including two triples - and Luis Burgos delivered four shutout innings on 74 pitches in his transition from reliever to starter to help power the Ports to the 10-run win.

Stockton jumped out to an early 2-0 lead when Durrington tripled (3) into right to score Michael Brooks, and Guedez doubled (15) into the left field corner to score Durrington for the two-run lead. The Ports put up a three spot in the second on a bases-clearing double by Guedez (16) after chasing Quakes stop starter Trey Gregory-Alford to go up 5-0.

A solo home run (5) for Gavin Turley extended the lead to 6-0 and another RBI double for Guedez (17) scored Durrington after his second triple (4) of the night to go up 7-0.

The Ports fully blew the game open in the seventh taking advantage of wildness from Rancho lefty Will Gervase. An RBI single from Edgar Montero was followed by a Tommy Takayoshi hit by a pitch with the bases loaded scored a run, then Brooks delivered an RBI single followed by a sac fly from Durrington to put the Ports up 11-0.

After two strong, shutout innings from Cole Miller - who earned the win - the Quakes managed to scratch across a run in the bottom of the seventh when the Ports Montero tried to turn a double play but committed a throwing error to break up a shutout to make it an 11-1 game to get an unearned run across versus Jackson Holmes. Bjay Cooke got the last out of the of the eighth and closed out the ninth to seal the 11-1 win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Guedez registered his first five RBI game and Durrington had his first two-triple game.

UP NEXT: The series finale is set for a 2:00 PM first pitch with rehabbing major leaguer Greyson Rodriguez versus the red Josiah Romeo (4-2, 6.82) who has won four straight for the Ports.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 28, 2026

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