Stockton Gets Offense Going Early to Handle Quakes

Published on June 28, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - A series of early rallies proved too much for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (4-4, 40-34) to overcome as they dropped an 11-1 contest to the Stockton Ports (4-4, 31-43) on Saturday night at Morongo Field.

The Ports found their groove at the plate right away, striking for two runs in the top of the first. A three-run outburst in the second and a Gavin Turley solo home run in the third gave them plenty of breathing room early with a 7-0 advantage in hand.

For the next two frames, Angelo Smith stepped up from the Rancho Cucamonga bullpen to stifle Stockton's bats. He retired each of the six hitters he faced, racking up three strikeouts in the process.

However, upon his departure, the Ports sparked back to life. They plated four runs in the top of the seventh, extending their lead to double digits at 11-0.

The Quakes finally broke into the run column in the bottom of the seventh, capitalizing on a Stockton error to end their shutout bid. Anyelo Marquez and Felix Morrobel started the frame by drawing walks, placing runners on first and second base. Hayden Alvarez then rolled a ground ball up the middle, leading to an Edgar Montero throwing error that allowed Marquez to score.

Victor Garcia capped off the night for the Quakes on the mound by firing 2.2 spotless innings, but the bats could not back him up, ending the night in defeat.

The Quakes close out their series against the Ports on Sunday at 2:00 PM. RHP Josiah Romeo toes the slab for Stockton, while Rancho Cucamonga has not yet named its starter. As part of Wyndham Sunday Fun Day at Morongo Field, fans will receive a voucher for a free ice cream sandwich upon entry. Following the game, kids can run the bases, courtesy of San Antonio Regional Hospital.







California League Stories from June 28, 2026

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