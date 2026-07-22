Middle-Inning Offense Helps Quakes Survive Grizzlies Late

Published on July 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Fresno, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (12-13, 48-43) benefitted from big swings in the game's middle third, helping them see the Fresno Grizzlies (13-12, 49-42) off in the final innings to notch a 6-4 win in their series opener on Tuesday at Chukchansi Park.

Neither team could push across a run through the first three frames, but the Quakes opened the scoring in a big way in the top of the fourth. Gabriel Davalillo and Marlon Quintero both belted two-run home runs, firing Rancho Cucamonga ahead 4-0.

The Grizzlies found their form at the plate in their half of the inning, using a Clayton Gray single to pull a run back. However, the Quakes nullified it right away. Following a Kevyn Castillo double and Kendrey Maduro single, Anyelo Marquez delivered a fielder's choice to restore their lead to four in the top of the fifth, taking a 5-1 edge to the contest's halfway point.

All the while, Dylan Jordan dominated on the mound. He twirled a six-inning quality start, allowing just the lone run on three hits, striking out 10 Fresno batters on the way to his sixth win of the season.

Rancho Cucamonga tacked on another tally in the top of the seventh as Maduro crossed home plate on an Easton Marks wild pitch, but the Grizzlies lineup woke up soon after. Wilder Dalis supplied a solo home run in the bottom of the inning to cut their deficit down to four before a Cameron Nelson double and a Derek Bernard sacrifice fly placed the tying run in the batter's box in the eighth.

However, Fulton Lockhart entered from the bullpen to halt the rally and shut Fresno down. He collected five consecutive outs to guide the Quakes to the finish line, salting away a hard-earned win.

The Quakes head back to Chukchansi Park on Wednesday at 6:50 PM for game two of their six-game series against the Grizzlies. LHP Talon Haley gets the ball for Rancho Cucamonga opposite LHP Ethan Cole for Fresno. Baseball returns to Morongo Field on July 28th at 6:30 PM as the San Jose Giants come to town on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday.







California League Stories from July 22, 2026

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