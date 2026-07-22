Ports Outrace 66ers for 11-6 Victory

Published on July 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Ports (14-11, 41-50) cranked out four home runs among 15 hits to power their way to an 11-6 victory over Inland Empire (11-14, 39-52) in game one of the series.

Michael Brooks hammered the first pitch of the game out to deep left center for his sixth home run of the season and a 1-0 Stockton lead. Breyson Guedez and Nate Nankil each singled to center, and the Ports were up 2-0 after the first.

Those two runs would be the difference until late in the game, as the 66ers would match the Ports scoring over the next three innings. Guedez drove in two more in the bottom of the second on a single through the right side to go up 4-0, but Cesar Quintas would drive in a pair as well to keep it a two-run game at 4-2. A solo home run (6) for Edgar Montero out to left was answered by an RBI groundout from Dustin Crenshaw after Gran Jay's triple to make it 5-3.

Another RBI base hit from Guedez was followed by a 2-run blast (13) out to deep right to complete a three-run frame, but Inland Empire answered with three of their own on a sac fly, a single, and a wild pitch for an 8-6 ballgame.

Stockton would end the cycle of responses in the seventh, when they put a three spot up on a wild pitch, an RBI ground out, and a 430-foot home run (3) from Shotaro Morii that put the Ports ahead 11-6. They avoided an answer inning this time, with Luis Burgos - who collected the win - recording the first two outs and Jackson Holmes recording the final out of the inning. Holmes would go on to close out the game as well with 2.1 scoreless innings to seal the 11-6 victory.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Guedez collected his 100th hit on the season as the 18-year-old, top-15 organizational prospect out of Venezuela is hitting .347 in July. The win put Stockton in second place by themselves over Fresno, and three games behind first-place San Jose. The Ports are now 10-5 this month.

UP NEXT: Game two is also scheduled for a 6:35 PM first pitch, with RHP Scott Rouse (1-1, 0.62) starting for Inland Empire versus RHP Devin Kirby (1-1, 5.70) going for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 22, 2026

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