Grizzlies Defeat Quakes Handily in Series Finale

Published on July 27, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Fresno, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (12-18, 48-48) could not slow the Fresno Grizzlies (18-12, 54-42) down on Sunday evening at Chukchansi Park, dropping a 19-6 contest in the series finale.

The Grizzlies pushed across the game's first run in their first turn at bat, but the Quakes quickly canceled it out in the top of the second. John Wimmer reached on an error and stole second base shortly thereafter. A Samil Dishmey flyout advanced him another 90 feet, and a throwing error on the play completed his trip around the bases, pulling them level at one.

Fresno found their way back in front in their half of the frame, and after a scoreless third, their offense erupted in the bottom of the fourth to distance themselves from the Quakes. They sent 14 batters to the dish, plating nine of them, extending their lead into double digits at 11-1.

Facing a 10-run deficit, Rancho Cucamonga sprang to life offensively in the top of the fifth. Jonathan Linares kickstarted the rally by drawing a walk, and following a Felix Morrobel fielder's choice, Hayden Alvarez singled to place runners on first and second base. A Jhon Medina balk moved them both into scoring position, and Kevyn Castillo took full advantage, delivering a two-run single. A wild pitch and the ensuing throwing error on the play quickly sent him to third, making Gabriel Davaillo's task easier to deliver an RBI double, firing the Quakes back within seven at 11-4.

However, their momentum was short-lived. Fresno answered back by batting around once again in the sixth, pushing seven runs across to establish an 18-4 cushion heading into the game's final third.

A solo home run in the bottom of the seventh closed out Fresno's account, but with the contest already decided, the Quakes finished on a high note, scoring twice in the final frame. Dishmey laced a leadoff single and moved up to second on a passed ball. Felix Morrebel used a base hit of his own to position runners on the corners, leading to an Alvarez single to bring Dishmey in. The next batter, Castillo, supplied an RBI knock, closing out the team's offensive output.

The Quakes return to Morongo Field on Tuesday at 6:30 PM to kick off a six-game series against the San Jose Giants. As part of Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, fans can redeem proof of recycling of 10 or more bottles or cans to receive up to four tickets. Additionally, it is also Two Dollar Tuesday, featuring $2 hot dogs, popcorn, and tacos all night long.







California League Stories from July 27, 2026

Grizzlies Defeat Quakes Handily in Series Finale - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

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