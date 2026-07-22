Grizzlies Mount Late Offense in Series Opening Loss to Rancho

Published on July 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies mounted late offense but couldn't overcome a four-run fourth inning, falling 6-4 to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in Tuesday night's series opener at Chukchansi Park.

Rancho Cucamonga broke a scoreless game open in the fourth against Fresno starter Austin Newton (3-6).

Gabriel Davalillo connected on a two-run homer before Marlon Quintero followed later in the inning with another two-run blast, putting the Quakes in front 4-0.

Fresno finally broke through in the bottom half. Carlos Renzullo doubled with one out, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Clayton Gray's two-out RBI single to trim the deficit to 4-1.

The Grizzlies continued to chip away in the seventh, greeting the reliever Angelo Smith, when Wilder Dalis led off the inning with his eighth home run of the season soaring over the wall in right center field wall.

Luis Mendez reached and scored on a Cam Nelson double before Carlos Renzullo dropped a double down the right field line forcing Rancho to make another change on the mound.

Nelson scored when Derek Bernard added a sacrifice fly to pull Fresno within two at 6-4.

But Rancho quieted the Grizzlies as Fulton Lockhart recorded the final five outs for his eighth save.

Dalis finished 2-for-4 with a homer and an RBI, while Renzullo paced the offense with two doubles and two runs scored.

Nelson added a double and RBI, and Gray drove home a run with his fifth-inning single in his first game back in over a month.

Newton allowed five runs over 4.1 innings before Easton Marks turned in another solid relief outing, limiting Rancho Cucamonga to one run across the final 4.2 innings to keep Fresno within striking distance.

The clubs continue their six-game series Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:50pm.







California League Stories from July 22, 2026

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