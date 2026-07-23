Grizzlies Battle Back for Walk-Off Win on Wednesday Night

Published on July 23, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Fresno, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (12-14, 48-44) had the Fresno Grizzlies (14-12, 50-42) on the ropes, but the hosts scored five times over their final two trips to the plate to finish off a 5-4 comeback win in walk-off fashion on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

The Quakes capitalized on their good fortune in the early stages, cashing in a pair of Fresno mistakes to plate the game's first run on the top of the second. Anyelo Marquez led off the frame by reaching on a dropped third strike. The very next batter, Gabriel Davalillo, legged out a double on a Kyle Fossom misplay in right field, placing two runners in scoring position. Marlon Quintero then slashed a single of his own, plating Marquez to hand Rancho Cucamonga a 1-0 lead.

Three innings later, Kendrey Maduro stepped up to double the Quakes' advantage. Hayden Alvarez laced a double and Kevyn Castillo walked, setting Maduro up for an RBI single that moved Rancho Cucamonga ahead 2-0.

All the while, Talon Haley shut the Grizzlies down at the dish. The left-hander did not allow a hit over his five shutout innings, walking three while tying his season high of eight strikeouts along the way.

Yokelvin Reyes came out of the bullpen to toss a spotless sixth, and Victor Rodriguez kept the momentum going one frame later. He launched a home run to lead off the seventh, extending the Quakes' advantage to three.

Down to their final six outs, Fresno ignited their comeback bid. Wilder Dalis belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, lowering their deficit to 3-2.

Rodriguez took matters into his own hands once again in the top of the ninth, stepping up to provide an important insurance run. He legged out a triple and promptly raced home on a wild pitch, giving the Quakes a 4-2 lead to protect with three outs to get.

Once again, though, the Grizzlies sprang to life at the dish in the bottom of the ninth. After loading the bases on a single and two walks, Clayton Gray tied the contest on a two-run single, and Carlos Renzullo delivered a walk-off base hit, forcing Rancho Cucamonga to take a tough-luck loss.

The Quakes look to return to the win column against the Grizzlies on Thursday at 6:50 PM. RHP Trey Gregory-Alford receives the starting assignment for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Marcos Herrera for Fresno. Action resumes at Morongo Field on July 28th at 6:30 PM as the Quakes host the San Jose Giants on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday.







California League Stories from July 23, 2026

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