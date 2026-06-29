Rawhide Walk-Off Tower Buzzers on Wild Pitch in Series Finale

Published on June 28, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - A bases loaded wild pitch gave the Visalia Rawhide (31-44, 3-6) a 5-4 walk-off win over the Ontario Tower Buzzers (39-36, 6-3) on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia and Ontario were tied at four entering the bottom of the ninth. Yerald Nin led off with a walk and after an out Adrian De Leon doubled to left field. Adrian Rodriguez worked a walk to load the bases.

After the second out Jose Alpuria came to the plate. The first pitch of the at-bat sailed high and off the Tower Buzzers' catcher's mitt and back to the backstop allowing Nin to scamper home for the Rawhide's fourth walk-off win of the season.

Dean Livingston set the tone on the mound for Visalia. The No. 19 ranked prospect in the D-backs system tossed 4.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and just two hits allowed. He has not allowed an earned run in 9.1 innings pitched at Valley Strong Ballpark this season.

Pedro Blanco gave the Rawhide a first inning lead on a 414 foot two run home run to right field- his 10th long ball of the season.

Ontario scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh to take a brief 3-2 lead. The Rawhide answered in the bottom of the seventh. Nin doubled to lead off the frame and Abdias De La Cruz blasted a non-doubt homer over the left field wall to put Visalia back in front.

The Tower Buzzers plated the tying run in the top of the eighth.

Raul Garayzar earned a team best fifth win of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Visalia next heads on the road for a six game series versus the Inland Empire 66ers starting on Tuesday in San Bernardino. Fans can stream the series on MLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live App.

The Rawhide return to Valley Strong Ballpark on Tuesday, July 7th for a six game set against the San Jose Giants.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from June 28, 2026

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