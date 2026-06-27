Fresno Fires on All Cylinders in 10-4 Win

Published on June 27, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Ethan Cole quieted the opposition for six innings while Wilder Dalis and Kyle Fossum each tallied three hits, powering the Fresno Grizzlies to a 10-4 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm Friday night at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

Cole allowed one hit over his first five innings and surrendered just one unearned run during the outing while his offense scored a pair of runs in each of the even number innings while he was out there to jump in front comfortably.

Tanner Thach started the night with a line drive double in the gap for the first hit for either team in the top of the second inning.

Dalis quickly plated Thach with a single and the Grizzlies took the early lead.

After Dalis stole second, he was sacrificed to third by Carlos Renzullo before Fossum knocked him in with a single.

Fresno tacked on another couple of runs in the fourth after Renzullo walked to start the inning and Fossum doubled him in.

With two outs, Yeiker Reyes tapped a ground ball up the first base line that the Lake Elsinore catcher Yoiber Ocopio grabbed before it rolled fell but skipped the throw down the right field line, scoring Fossum.

Dalis' leadoff single in the sixth started a another two-run frame as Renzullo singled behind him, although the advanced to second and third on the throw from right field.

Dalis would score on a wild pitch and Renzullo advanced to third. With the infield drawn in, Jesus Freitez hit a ground to third that was ruled an error, squeaking in between the third basemen and shortstop and scoring Renzullo.

Cole, meanwhile, had retired eight in a row after the Storm's first single of the game in the third inning. He was backed by some excellent defense which included a diving stop and throw from Renzullo at third.

But an error at the beginning of the sixth snapped the streak and opened the door for Lake Elsinore to push across a run on a double.

Cole finished six innings and exited with a 6-1 lead.

The Grizzlies extended the advantage in the seventh as Roldy Brito tripled into the left field corner to start the inning and scored on a wild pitch.

After Thach walked, Dalis tallied his third single of the night. Renzullo grounded out to short, scoring Thach. Fossum was hit by a pitch and Freitez reached on catcher's interference.

Jeremy Ciriaco grounded into a fielder's choice scoring Dalis for the third run of the inning.

Dalis finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI while Fossum also collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Thach reached base four times with two doubles and two walks, and Freitez added two hits and three RBIs. Cole earned his fourth win of the season after allowing just one unearned run across six innings before Manuel Olivares recorded the final nine outs for his third save of the year.

The Grizzlies will take their first crack at earning the series victory Saturday night at 6:45pm when they send Austin Newton to the mound. The Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show begins at 6:30pm on FresnoGrizzlies.com/Listen.







California League Stories from June 27, 2026

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