Clark Silences Ports, Leads Quakes to Victory

Published on June 27, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (4-3, 40-33) received a brilliant start from Derek Clark, and the bats capitalized on a series of defensive mishaps to back him up en route to a 5-2 win over the Stockton Ports (3-4, 30-43) on Friday night at Morongo Field.

Out of the leadoff spot, Hayden Alvarez ignited the Rancho Cucamonga offense right away in the bottom of the first. He blasted a leadoff home run to open the scoring, handing the Quakes a 1-0 lead.

Stockton starter Corey Braun kept Rancho Cucamonga off the board over the next three frames, but upon his departure in the bottom of the fifth, the Quakes found their footing once again. Victor Rodriguez reached on a Daniel Bucciero throwing error, and Felix Morrobel promptly doubled him home. Two batters later, Marlon Quintero ripped a single into left-center field, plating Morrobel to extend their advantage to 3-0.

One inning later, another error supplemented a pair of extra-base hits. Gabriel Davalillo delivered a one-out double and advanced to third base on an errant Breyson Guedez throw from left field. Rodriguez then one-hopped a two-bagger off the left field wall, sending Davalillo home to put the Quakes on top 4-0.

All the while, Clark shut the Ports down on the mound. Through his first six innings, the left-hander surrendered just three hits, striking out 10 batters to position the Quakes nine outs away from a win.

However, Stockton broke through in the top of the seventh and rallied back into contention. Bryan Arendt and Tommy Takayoshi produced RBI singles, and shortly thereafter, Bucciero walked to load the bases, placing the go-ahead run aboard.

With the game on the line, Jakob Guardado stepped up to meet the moment. He calmly got Guedez to pop out, eliminating the threat.

The Quakes quickly capitalized on the momentum and turned it into another run in their half of the inning. Morrobel legged out a bunt single and quickly advanced an extra 180 feet on another Bucciero throwing error. Quintero then hit a hard ground ball to first base, but a wild throw to the plate on the play allowed Morrobel to score, resulting in a 5-2 edge.

From that point forward, Alex Martinez locked the game down. He fired two scoreless frames to finish the game off, sending the Quakes home victoriously.

The Quakes go for the series win against the Ports on Saturday at 6:30 PM in game five of their six-game set. RHP Trey Gregory-Alford takes the hill for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Luis Burgos for Stockton. As part of the Ontario International Airport Military Appreciation Night celebration at Morongo Field, fans can celebrate Independence Day early with a patriotic-themed postgame fireworks show, presented by Ontario International Airport.







California League Stories from June 27, 2026

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