Holliday Weekend Ends Quietly for Grizzlies

Published on July 6, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies were shut out for the fourth time this season, falling 13-0 to the Ontario Tower Buzzers on Sunday evening at Chukchansi Park.

It's the second time this season that the Tower Buzzers provided extra offense in the series finale against Fresno and the Grizzlies settled for a split of the six-game series.

Ontario struck quickly with a pair of first-inning runs and never looked back, building an 8-0 advantage through four innings before adding insurance late.

The Grizzlies threatened in the first after Cam Nelson singled and Roldy Brito doubled with one out, but Ontario starter Will Gagnon escaped the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

Fresno also put two aboard in the third and fifth innings but could not break through.

The Grizzlies were held scoreless despite collecting eight hits, leaving 11 runners on base and finishing 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Brito continued his strong season with three hits, including his league-leading 20th double, raising his average to .325.

Nelson, Derek Bernard, Carlos Renzullo, Cruzmel Arias, Jeremy Ciriaco and Cameron Nelson each added a hit for Fresno.

Riley Kelly (1-3) took the loss after allowing seven runs over 3.1 innings. Grif Hughes worked 3.2 innings in relief before Dylan Crooks finished the final two frames.

The Grizzlies finished the holiday homestand with an 8-7 record in the second half consecutive victories with a walk-off on Friday and a 13-4 Independence Day win on Saturday.

Fresno will hit the road for their next ten games, with the all-star break mixed in the middle of the road trip. They begin their second longest roadtrip of the season on Tuesday in Stockton at 7:05pm.

The Grizzlies broadcast will be available at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Listen beginning with the Chukchansi Gold at 6:50pm.







California League Stories from July 6, 2026

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