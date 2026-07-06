Stockton Wins Series Behind Strong Start from Romeo

Published on July 6, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (35-46, 8-7) held on to a 10-8 win, despite a late comeback effort from Lake Elsinore (43-38, 4-11). Stockton's win on Sunday clinched a series victory moving to over .500 in the second half of the season.

Stockton jumped out to an early lead with a big first inning. Gavin Turley's fly ball off the right field wall was only a single, but scored the first two runs of the game. Breyson Guedez followed with a sacrifice fly, and Edgar Montero doubled (8) home one more to make it 4-0 in the top half of the first.

Max Durrington had a career-day with five RBIs, and they were the next five runs scored for the Ports. First, a solo home run (2) off the top of the wall in right field, then a two-RBI single that beat a shallow infield up the middle, and a two-RBI line drive single into left center finished his personal onslaught and gave Stockton a 9-0 lead through five.

Josiah Romeo started for the Ports and pitched through five clean innings before running into some trouble in the sixth. Romeo's bounce back start was a 5.1 inning outing allowing three runs on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts to collect the win.

Lake Elsinore's three runs in the sixth inning came on an Alcides Hernandez RBI single and Dawson Willis two-RBI triple (1) to make it 9-3 before Alejandro Manzano entered with two strikeouts and a walk to hold the Storm there. Manzano could not keep the Storm quiet in his second inning of work however, as Jorge Quintana delivered a two-run home run (3) to center field making it 9-5 in the seventh.

Bobby Blandford hit Stockton's second RBI-single off the right field wall of the night to make it 10-5 in the eighth. The Storm surged late with a Dylan Grego solo home run (2), and an additional two scoring in the ninth to make it 10-8. Despite an error behind him, Jackson Holmes fought his way out of trouble in the ninth to close the series-clinching victory for the Ports.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Max Durrington's five-RBI was a career-high in affiliated baseball. Josiah Romeo has now gone 5+ innings in five of his last six starts, and is 5-0 in those lengthened outings.

Daniel Bucciero extended his on-base streak to 30 games, which is the longest active streak in the league and the third longest streak in the Cal League this season.

The Ports are 9-4 on Sundays this season and currently in a tie for second place in the California League North second-half standings.

UP NEXT: The Ports return home to face Fresno on Tuesday with a 7:05 PM scheduled first pitch. The series between Stockton and the visiting Grizzlies could have playoff implications down the line with the two teams already battling for a second-place finish behind San Jose that would land them in the playoffs.

Come out to Banner Island Ballpark for Wild Card Tuesday where fans can win BOGO tickets, concession discounts, merch deals, and more. Tuesdays are always wild at Banner Island Ballpark.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com







California League Stories from July 6, 2026

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