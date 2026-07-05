Game Five Gets Away from Ports in 11-1 Loss

Published on July 4, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Game five got away from the Ports on Saturday evening in Lake Elsinore as Stockton (7-7, 34-46) allowed five runs in the fourth and fifth innings to fall 11-1 to the Storm (4-10, 43-37). Stockton still leads the series 3-2 with a chance to win it in the finale tomorrow.

The Ports got out to an early 1-0 lead when Michael Brooks doubled off the third baseman's glove in the second inning to score Edgar Montero. But Storm starter Tyler Schmitt settled in from there and would allow just the one run over five innings for the win.

The game started off very promising for Ports starter Donny Troconis, as he struck out the side in the first, and got around a base runner in the second and third to put up zeros as he was aiming for his fourth-straight solid outing. But things unraveled in the fourth after a double by Yoiber Ocopio was followed by a perfect bunt by Dawson Willis, who would have reached anyway but Troconis threw wide of first allowing a run to come in to tie the game at 1-1.

Another bunt single put two aboard before an RBI double by George Bilecki put the Storm in front 2-1. A wild pitch plated another run, and a sac fly made it 4-1 Lake Elsinore. They executed a double steal to make it 5-1, but the runner was thrown out at third trying to advance on a throwing error to end the inning.

Five more runs came across in the fifth for the home team on a rally started by a double and a one-out single that chased Donny Troconis from the game and made it 6-1 Storm. Cole Miller entered the game and walked three batters and hit another. Miller picked off the first runner he walked, but that runner got in a run down to allow a runner to score from third and make it 7-1. Conner Westenburg hit a bases-clearing double into the left field corner to make it 10-1 and cap their second five-run rally.

The Storm tacked on another run in the seventh on another double from Westenburg for an 11-1 advantage. Benches briefly cleared in the eighth inning after Bobby Blandford struck out looking, and took exception to words from the Lake Elsinore pitcher. Players were held back in what developed into a shouting match before the game continued.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Daniel Bucciero extended his on-base streak to 29 games, which puts him in third place by himself in longest on-base streaks in the Cal League this season.

UP NEXT: The series finale is scheduled for a 6:05 PM first pitch with RHP Luis Maracara (0-1, 5.94) starting for the Storm versus RHP Josiah Romeo (4-3, 8.21) for the Ports.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.