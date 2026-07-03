Four Unanswered Runs Push Ports to 8-4 Win over Storm

Published on July 3, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - It was the Ports' turn to take an early 4-0 lead and give it up Thursday night, but they would reclaim in on a Bobby Blandford home run in the seventh en route to an 8-4 win over the Storm to take a 2-1 lead in the six-game series.

Stockton (6-6, 33-54) took a 2-0 lead in the first on a Breyson Guedez home run (4) to right center with Max Durrington on base, as Guedez continues his scorching hot stretch after hitting .379 in June and starting July by going 5 for 8 at the plate. A Ramon Landaeta infield single and a walk for Ben Newton sparked a two-out rally capped by a two-RBI double for Daniel Bucciero to put the Ports in front 4-0.

Alex Barr allowed just one run over four innings in his start, confounding the Storm (3-9, 42-36) with his big breaking ball, surrendering a run in the fourth after walking Jorge Quintana who eventually came in on a wild pitch for a 4-1 Stockton lead. Itsuki Takemoto walked the first two batters he faced in the fifth on eight pitches, then hit another on a 3-1 count to load the bases.

A sac fly plated one run to make it a 4-2 game, and with runners at first and third Lake Elsinore executed a double steal of second and home to cut it to a 4-3 Ports lead. Takemoto hit another batter in the sixth and that runner would come in to score on an RBI single for catcher Alcides Hernandez to tie the game at 4-4.

But in the top of the seventh, Stockton answered immediately to reclaim their lead on a home run (10) over the tall wall in right by Blandford for the second night in a row, this time a 383-foot two-run blast with Bucciero on board for a 6-4 Ports advantage.

After getting two scoreless innings from right hander Josnier Parra, Stockton tacked on two more in the ninth on an RBI single from Bryan Andrade and an RBI double from Guedez to go up 8-4. Kade Brown got around a one-out walk to close out the game and seal the win for Stockton.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Bucciero registered his first five-hit game as a pro and extended his on base streak to 27 games, tied for the third-longest streak in the league this season. Landaeta got his first Cal League hit in his second game since being called up from the ACL. The Ports have a 6-3 season series lead over the Storm with three more games to play in Lake Elsinore.

UP NEXT: Game four is scheduled for a 6:45 PM first pitch, with 2025 Padres first round pick in LHP Kruz Schoolcraft (1-4, 6.65) starting for the Storm versus LHP Corey Braun (2-3, 7.57) for the Ports, who looked good in his return from IL last week in Rancho Cucamonga.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 3, 2026

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