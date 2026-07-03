Five-Run Eighth Inning Helps Giants Break Quakes Down

Published on July 3, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Jose, Calif. - Following seven scoreless innings, three home runs aided an eighth inning rally that led the San Jose Giants (9-3, 46-32) to a 5-0 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (5-7, 41-37) at Excite Ballpark on Thursday evening.

At the outset, Quakes starting pitcher Dylan Jordan found his rhythm on the mound and dominated the San Jose lineup. Over his six shutout innings, he permitted just one run and one walk, striking out seven batters on the way to a quality start.

On the other side, Giants right-hander Ben Bybee had similar success against the Rancho Cucamonga order. They mustered just two hits and one walk against him over six frames, taking a scoreless game into the final three innings.

San Jose finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth, launching a trio of longballs to open the scoring as well as put up a crooked number. Lorenzo Meola, Rod Barajas Jr., and Lisbel Diaz all left the yard to capture the late momentum, handing the Giants a comfortable five-run lead three outs away from a win.

Despite a two-out Anyelo Marquez double in the top of the ninth, Rancho Cucamonga unable to answer back against the San Jose bullpen, resulting in a shutout defeat.

The Quakes head back to Excite Ballpark for game four of their six-game series against the Giants on Friday at 6:30 PM. LHP Derek Clark gets the ball for the Quakes opposite LHP Braydon Risley for San Jose. Action returns to Morongo Field on July 7th at 6:30 PM as the Quakes host the Lake Elsinore Storm on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday.







California League Stories from July 3, 2026

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