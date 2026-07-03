Grizzlies Furious Rally Goes Dark

Published on July 3, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - Despite scoring first and rallying late, even with an apparent game-tying double, the Fresno Grizzlies comeback attempt was cut short by the Ontario Tower Buzzers, falling 12-10 Thursday night at Chukchansi Park.

The Grizzlies furious rally in the 7th inning appeared to even the game when Jesus Freitez ripped a two run double to the 385 ft sign in left center, but as the left fielder Brendan Tunink picked up the ball to throw it in from the deepest part of the park, the stadium lights flickered in the home run celebration despite the ball falling short.

The umpires convened and called for the play to be reset, negating the game tying hit. Freitez then roped a line drive to short which Joendry Vargas made an incredible leaping stab to crush the momentum.

Fresno jumped out to a fast start with three runs in the bottom of the first.

Ashly Andujar singled before Roldy Brito walked, and Aidan Redahan delivered an RBI single that was misplayed in center field to plate the game's first run.

Wilder Dalis followed with a sacrifice fly before Carlos Renzullo beat out a bunt single to score Redahan and give the Grizzlies a 3-0 advantage.

Ontario answered immediately behind Easton Shelton, who homered in the second before blooping a two-run double in the third to erase the early deficit.

Landyn Vidourek's solo homer in the fourth gave the Tower Buzzers their first lead, and Jaron Elkins added a solo shot in the fifth to make it 5-3.

The game broke open in the sixth. Ontario loaded the bases with three straight singles before Mairoshendrick Martinus and Kendall George each drove in runs. Kellon Lindsey added a sacrifice fly and Shelton's ground ball brought home two more runs after a throwing error, capping a five-run inning that stretched the Tower Buzzers' lead to 10-3.

The Grizzlies refused to go quietly. Redahan blasted the first home run of his professional career in the sixth before Fresno mounted a four-run rally in the seventh.

Brito walked with the bases loaded to set the table for Redahan, who ripped a three-run double into the gap. Dalis followed with an RBI double to trim the deficit to 10-8.

Then the Freitez situation thwarted the Grizzlies momentum in the bottom of the seventh.

Ontario added an unearned run in the eighth and an insurance run in the ninth, but Fresno continued to battle. Brito lined an RBI single to left in the eighth, and in the ninth the Grizzlies loaded the bases before Kyle Fossum lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 12-10.

The tying runs remained aboard, however, as Ontario closer Jecsua Liborius recorded the final two outs.

Redahan enjoyed a breakout night, finishing 3-for-4 with his first professional home run, a double, five RBI and a walk. Dalis added two RBI, Brito reached base four times while driving in two, and Renzullo drew three walks. Fresno collected nine hits and 13 walks but stranded 10 runners.

Ethan Cole took the loss after allowing four runs over four innings.

Luke Hansel was charged with six runs in 1.2 innings as Ontario built its decisive lead before Jhon Medina finished the final 3.1 innings.

The Grizzlies and Tower Buzzers continue their six-game series Friday night at Chukchansi Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show beginning at 6:50 p.m. on FresnoGrizzlies.com/Listen.







California League Stories from July 3, 2026

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