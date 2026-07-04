Fireworks Come Early as Grizzlies Walk-off Tower Buzzers

Published on July 4, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies erased multiple deficits and completed one of their wildest wins of the season Friday night, walking off the Ontario Tower Buzzers 10-9 before 9,982 fans at Chukchansi Park.

Luis Mendez never put the ball in play, but he still delivered the game's biggest moment.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Mendez was hit by a 2-2 pitch from Dailoui Abad, forcing home Yeiker Reyes with the winning run.

It was Fresno's seventh walk-off victory of the season, with a different Grizzlies hitter responsible for the game-winning plate appearance each time.

Ontario wasted little time jumping in front. Two walks and a wild pitch loaded the bases in the first before Landyn Vidourek lined a two-run single to left for a 2-0 advantage.

Fresno answered immediately in the bottom half. Roldy Brito singled before Aidan Redahan reached on misplayed groundball at first. After Redahan exited following an injury delay and Mendez entered as a pinch-runner, Wilder Dalis lined an RBI double to center.

Carlos Renzullo was hit by a pitch before Jesus Freitez followed with a two-out RBI single to center, evening the game at two.

The Tower Buzzers reclaimed the lead in the second. Oswaldo Osorio walked before Jaron Elkins singled and Brendan Tunink ripped a two-run double into the gap in center, putting Ontario back in front 4-2.

Fresno manufactured a run in the bottom of the inning without recording a hit as Jeremy Ciriaco walked and eventually scored when Jesus Tillero's pickoff throw skipped into center field, trimming the deficit to one.

Ontario added two more runs in the fourth after Javier Herrera doubled and Elkins followed with an RBI double.

Mairo Martinus then tripled home Elkins to stretch the lead to 6-3.

Once again, Fresno answered. Yeiker Reyes singled with one out before Cameron Nelson unloaded on a two-run home run to straightaway center, his fourth of the season, cutting the deficit back to one.

The Tower Buzzers created more separation in the fifth. Elkins blasted a two-run homer after a Herrera fielder's choice, giving Ontario an 8-5 lead.

Dalis answered immediately in the bottom of the inning, leading off with a solo home run to left for his sixth homer of the season to keep the Grizzlies within striking distance.

Ontario tacked on another run in the sixth when Vidourek tripled home Martinus after a wild pitch allowed the runner to reach second.

The Grizzlies continued to chip away in the bottom of the inning. Ciriaco led off with his second home run of the season before Reyes singled, stole second and scored on Brito's RBI single to center, bringing Fresno within 9-8.

Manuel Olivares kept the Grizzlies in the game with four innings of relief after replacing Austin Newton in the fifth. The right-hander escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh before working around a leadoff double and wild pitch in the eighth. After Vidourek reached third with one out, Olivares and the Grizzlies cut down the potential insurance run at the plate before retiring Osorio to end the inning still trailing by just one.

Fresno finally caught Ontario in the seventh. Freitez singled before stealing second and Andujar was hit by a pitch.

Ciriaco worked a walk to load the bases, setting the stage for Reyes, who lifted a sacrifice fly to center to score Freitez and tie the game at 9-9.

Dylan Crooks took over in the ninth and sailed through the Tower Buzzers. The right-hander retired Javier Herrera on a fly ball before striking out Elkins looking and getting Tunink to line out to Brito in center, with the centerfielder making a long run to rob extra-bases, sending the game to the bottom of the ninth still tied.

Andujar opened the inning by drawing a walk before Ciriaco flew out.

Reyes reached on a fielder's choice, and Nelson followed with another walk. Brito then worked his second walk of the night to load the bases with two outs.

Mendez stepped in looking for his first hit of the night, but instead wore a 2-2 pitch to force Reyes home with the winning run as the Grizzlies spilled out of the dugout to celebrate.

Brito finished 4-for-4 with two walks and an RBI while reaching base six times.

Nelson homered and drove in two runs, Dalis homered, doubled and collected two RBI, and Freitez added two hits and an RBI while scoring the tying run in the seventh.

Reyes scored three runs and drove in another, while Ciriaco homered, walked twice and crossed the plate twice as Fresno improved to 43-36 and 7-6 in the second half.

The Grizzlies and Tower Buzzers continue their six-game series Saturday night at Chukchansi Park with the Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza for the Fourth of July.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show beginning at 6:50 p.m. on FresnoGrizzlies.com/Listen.







California League Stories from July 4, 2026

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