Rawhide Celebrate Summer with Sharks, Bobbleheads, Lies and a Mystery

Published on July 6, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide host the San Jose Giants in a six game series full of summer fun starting on Tuesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

All Rawhide single-game tickets are on sale via the Rawhide's website and by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays and Noon on weekend gamedays.

The series kicks off on Tuesday with True Crime Night. Fans with the help of Detective Tipper T. Bull will solve a mysterious crime at the ballpark throughout the game.

Tuesday is also a TWOsday presented by Modelo and Pacifico. Fans can enjoy $2 4Creeks Pasture tickets and a food and drink value menu with $4 fries, $6 sodas and $8 Modelo and Pacifico canned beers.

Wednesday's game is headlined by Ballpark Bingo presented by Park Visalia being played during the game. As part of a Great8 Wednesday, fans can also take advantage of $8 tickets to the Kaweah Health Grandstands. Plus, fans 21 and older can enjoy $8 cocktails.

The evening is also another Rawhide Rustlers' Wednesday. Fans 55 and older can join the Rawhide Rustlers senior club to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game plus giveaways throughout the season.

Thursday is White Lie Night at the ballpark. Any fan who wears a white t-shirt with a white lie written on it will receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health as the week's Party Works dress-up theme.

The ballgame is also a Thirsty Thursday thanks to Coors Light and Pacifico. Fans 21 and older can purchase $8 canned beers and $6 signature shooters.

The weekend kicks off with a Rawhide Shark Week Replica Jersey giveaway for the first 350 fans thanks to Learn4Life on Friday.

The game is also a Four Pack Friday courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

Saturday the Rawhide will honor Les Kissick- one of the longest tenured members of the Rawhide family. Kissick has worked at Valley Strong Ballpark since the early 1990's serving as a Bat Man among numerous other duties around the ballpark. The first 500 fans will receive his bobblehead courtesy of The Allen Law Firm.

The Rawhide are also hosting Bobblepalooza on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to bring bobbleheads for trading, selling and viewing.

The team on Saturday will also transform into the Central Valley Sir Loins on another Sir Loin Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The series finale is a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare. All kids will have the opportunity for a postgame running of the bases.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy eight dollar margaritas and micheladas during Sunday's game.

First pitch for Tuesday through Saturday's games are scheduled for 6:35 PM. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM. Sunday is a 12:05 PM start time with gates opening for season ticket holders at 10:45 AM and the general public at 11:00 AM.







California League Stories from July 6, 2026

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