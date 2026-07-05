Grizzlies Blast Tower Buzzers on Independence Day, 13-4

Published on July 5, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies celebrated Independence Day with one of their most complete performances of the season, scoring early, breaking the game open in the middle innings and cruising to a 13-4 victory over the Ontario Tower Buzzers before a sellout crowd of 13,317 at Chukchansi Park on Saturday night.

Fresno improved to 44-36 with the win, grabbing a 3-2 edge in the six-game series heading into Sunday's finale.

The Grizzlies pounded out 12 hits, drew 11 walks and scored in six different innings while Bryson Van Sickle earned his second win of the season out of the bullpen.

The Grizzlies wasted little time grabbing the lead in the first. Cameron Nelson worked a leadoff walk and came home two batters later when Luis Mendez lined a run-scoring single into center.

Mendez then stole second to move into scoring position, giving Fresno an early 1-0 advantage.

Ontario answered with an unearned run in the third after catcher interference extended the inning before Jaron Elkins delivered a two-out RBI single to even the score.

Fresno immediately responded in the bottom half. Mendez singled for the second time, Wilder Dalis followed with a base hit and Carlos Renzullo drove home the go-ahead run with an RBI single.

Jesus Freitez then executed a sacrifice bunt to perfection, scoring Dalis to stretch the lead to 3-1.

The game turned for good during a five-run fourth inning. Jeremy Ciriaco opened the frame with a triple before Freitez, Brito and Mendez all reached to load the bases.

After Mason Estrada departed, Dalis lined a two-run single into left to score Yeiker Reyes and Brito before Renzullo followed with another two-run single to cap the rally. By the end of the inning, Fresno had built an 8-1 cushion.

Ontario mounted one final push in the fifth. Parker issued three walks before Joendry Vargas ripped a two-run single into center, trimming the deficit to 8-3.

Van Sickle entered with the bases loaded and two outs and retired Mairoshendrick Martinus on a force play to strand the inning, preserving Fresno's five-run lead.

Van Sickle settled in from there and delivered perhaps his biggest outing of the season. The left-hander worked 3.2 innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run while striking out four to earn the victory.

Yanzel Correa closed out the ninth with two strikeouts to finish the game.

The Grizzlies continued to add insurance in the seventh.

Renzullo singled and stole both second and third while Freitez also swiped second. Ciriaco lifted a sacrifice fly to score Renzullo before a throwing error by left fielder Brendan Tunink allowed Freitez to score.

Reyes added a single before Nelson and Brito drew walks to reload the bases. Mendez walked home another run and Dalis capped the inning with an RBI single, extending the lead to 12-3.

Fresno tacked on one more run in the eighth after Freitez walked, Andujar singled and Ciriaco worked another free pass to load the bases. Reyes grounded into a double play, but Freitez scored to make it 13-4.

Dalis led the offensive attack by finishing 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs driven in. Renzullo also collected three hits and three RBI while Mendez went 2-for-3 with three RBI, two runs scored, two walks and his ninth stolen base of the season.

The bottom of the order sparked much of Fresno's offense. Ciriaco tripled, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored once, while Reyes finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Freitez reached base four times, drew three walks, stole two bases and scored twice while also laying down the key sacrifice bunt in the third inning.

The Grizzlies finished 5-for-15 with runners in scoring position and forced Ontario pitchers to throw 195 pitches.

Fresno's patience produced 11 walks, matching one of its highest totals of the season, while the club also stole five bases and continually pressured the Tower Buzzers on the basepaths.

The sellout crowd was the third of the year for the Grizzlies and the third highest attendance in Minor League Baseball this season.

The Grizzlies will look to secure a series victory on Sunday afternoon when they host the Tower Buzzers in the rubber game at Chukchansi Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. as Fresno aims to build on one of its most dominant offensive performances of the 2026 season.

The Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show will begin at 4:50 on FresnoGrizzlies.com/listen







California League Stories from July 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.