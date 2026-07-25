Sixth-Inning Outburst Powers Grizzlies to Third Straight Win

Published on July 25, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies used a five-run sixth inning and another strong night on the mound to defeat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 6-3 Friday night at Chukchansi Park

After starting the year 4-9 against the Quakes, Fresno has rattled off three straight wins, with the offense roaring to life against the Quakes bullpen consistently this week, including a walk-off Wednesday and a 17-run outburst Thursday.

The Grizzlies opened the scoring in the second inning. Wilder Dalis drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored when Landyn Vidourek lined an RBI single into left field.

Rancho Cucamonga pulled even in the fourth. John Wimmer walked, stole second and scored on Gabriel Davalillo's two-out single, tying the game at one.

The Quakes moved in front in the sixth after Wimmer walked for the second time and Kevyn Castillo doubled him to third. Kendrey Maduro followed with a sacrifice fly before Lucas Ramirez doubled home Castillo, extending the Rancho Cucamonga advantage to 3-1.

Derek Bernard prevented further damage with a strong defensive play from right field.

Davalillo attempted to score from first on Ramirez's double, but Bernard's throw reached Jeremy Ciriaco, who relayed the ball to Jesus Freitez for the final out at home.

The momentum carried into the bottom of the sixth as Fresno immediately erased the deficit. Clayton Gray opened the inning with a single before Carlos Renzullo launched a two-run homer to left, his second of the season, tying the game at three.

Dalis kept the inning moving with a double to center. After Freitez advanced him to third, Vidourek walked and Kyle Fossum lined an RBI single into center to give Fresno its first lead since the fourth inning.

Cam Hassert followed with an RBI single that scored Vidourek before Ciriaco added another run-scoring single, plating Fossum and stretching the lead to 6-3.

Fresno sent ten batters to the plate and collected six hits during the decisive inning.

Fossum finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, recording Fresno's only multi-hit performance. Renzullo drove in two with the game-tying homer, while Vidourek reached base twice and contributed an RBI and a run.

Brady Parker held Rancho Cucamonga to three runs on two hits through 5.1 innings. The left-hander walked three and struck out three before departing with a runner aboard in the sixth.

Dylan Crooks entered and finished the inning before retiring the Quakes in order in the seventh. Crooks allowed two hits over two scoreless innings, struck out two and improved to 4-1.

Seth Clausen inherited a runner in the eighth and retired all five batters he faced. Clausen struck out three over 1.2 perfect innings to earn his 10th save while lowering his ERA to 1.38.

Fresno's pitching staff held Rancho Cucamonga to four hits and retired the final six batters of the game. The Grizzlies struck out eight and did not commit an error.

The victory guaranteed Fresno no worse than a split in the series with two games remaining. The Grizzlies will have an opportunity to secure the series victory Saturday night at Chukchansi Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:50pm.







California League Stories from July 25, 2026

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