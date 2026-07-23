Five Late Runs Fuel Stunning Grizzlies Comeback

Published on July 23, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - Held scoreless into the eighth inning, the Fresno Grizzlies erupted for five runs over their final two at-bats, walking off the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 5-4 Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

Down 3-0 into the 8th and trailing 4-2 entering their final at-bat, the Grizzlies mounted another dramatic turnaround, and delivered their 8th walk-off of the season.

Clayton Gray's two-run single in just his second game back from the IL setup Carlos Renzullo's walk-off single just two pitches later as the Grizzlies sprung to life late.

Landyn Vidourek opened the inning with a walk before Luis Mendez lined a single to left. Jeremy Ciriaco followed with a pinch-hit walk to load the bases, setting the stage for Gray.

Gray ripped a two-run single to right center, scoring Vidourek and Mendez to tie the game.

After Gray moved to second, Renzullo flared the next pitch into left field, plating Ciriaco with the winning run as Fresno celebrated its second walk-off victory in their last five home games.

The comeback spoiled a strong effort from Rancho Cucamonga's pitching staff, which carried a 3-0 lead into the eighth.

Wilder Dalis finally broke the Grizzlies through by launching a two-run homer onto the right-center field light pole, his ninth of the season, cutting the deficit to one and giving the Grizzlies life entering the ninth.

Rancho Cucamonga answered in the top of the ninth when Victor Rodriguez tripled and scored on a wild pitch, stretching the lead back to 4-2.

The extra insurance proved short-lived as Fresno immediately answered with three runs in its final turn at the plate.

Ethan Cole turned in another quality outing despite taking a no-decision, allowing two runs over five innings while striking out six, working around some bad luck in the process.

Grif Hughes added three innings of relief with four strikeouts before Jhon Medina (6-5) earned the victory despite allowing an unluckyrun in the ninth.

Gray finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs, while Renzullo collected two hits, including the game-winning RBI single.

Dalis supplied the biggest swing before the ninth with his eighth-inning homer, and Mendez added a hit while scoring the tying run.

The victory earned Fresno its 50th win of the year and improved to 50-42 overall and keeps them a game behind Stockton for 2nd place in the 2nd half at 14-11.

It's the second time the Grizzlies have walked off the Quakes this year, dating back to Rancho's first trip to Chukchansi Park on April 22nd, the first of Fresno's 8th this year.

The clubs continue their six-game set Thursday night at Chukchansi Park at 6:50pm with Marcos Herrera set to take the ball for the Grizzlies.

The broadcast is available on MLB.TV, Bally Sports Live and FresnoGrizzlies.com beginning with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show at 6:35pm.







California League Stories from July 23, 2026

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