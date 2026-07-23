Kick off the Homestand with $1 Hot Dogs & BOGO Field Box Tickets on Tuesday, July 28

Published on July 23, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







There's no better way to start the week than with unbeatable ballpark value at Banner Island Ballpark!

Join the Stockton Ports on Tuesday, July 28, for $1 Hot Dog Night, where fans can enjoy one of baseball's favorite classics for just $1 all game long.

Make the night an even better deal with our Buy One, Get One FREE Field Box Ticket offer, giving you the chance to enjoy the game from some of the best seats in the ballpark at an incredible value.

Looking to add a little mystery to your night? Stop by our Mystery Beverage Box, where fans 21 and over can purchase a mystery alcoholic beverage for just $5. You never know what you'll get-but every box is a winning value!

Gates open at 6:30 PM with first pitch at 7:05 PM, so come early, grab a few $1 hot dogs, test your luck with the Mystery Beverage Box, and enjoy a fun-filled night of Stockton Ports baseball.

We'll see you at Banner Island Ballpark on Tuesday, July 28!







California League Stories from July 23, 2026

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