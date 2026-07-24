Grizzlies Shake Quakes Behind Massive 7th Inning

Published on July 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - After two pitching-dominated games opened the series, the top of Fresno's lineup broke loose Thursday night. Clayton Gray, Carlos Renzullo, Derek Bernard and Wilder Dalis combined for 11 hits and 12 RBIs as the Grizzlies rolled past the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 17-6 at Chukchansi Park.

The 17 runs marked Fresno's second-highest total of the season, trailing only a pair of 18-run performances against Ontario.

The Grizzlies scored in seven of their eight offensive innings and collected 14 hits while drawing nine walks.

Fresno grabbed an immediate lead in the first. Carlos Renzullo singled before Derek Bernard reached on a fielder's choice, and Wilder Dalis lined an RBI double to center.

A throwing error allowed Dalis to advance to third on the play and eventually score, giving the Grizzlies a 2-0 advantage.

Rancho Cucamonga answered in the second when Samil Dishmey tripled home Gabriel Davalillo and Lucas Ramirez, tying the game at two.

Cruzmel Arias opened the bottom half with his first triple of the season before Yeiker Reyes drove him home with a groundout, putting Fresno back in front 3-2.

Kendrey Maduro tied the game again with a two-out solo homer in the third, but the Grizzlies responded immediately.

Gray and Renzullo opened the inning with consecutive singles before Bernard lifted a sacrifice fly. Dalis followed with his second RBI double of the night, scoring Renzullo for a 5-3 lead.

Fresno added another run in the fourth. Reyes singled, advanced on a wild pitch and passed ball, then scored when Jeremy Ciriaco grounded into a double play.

Rancho Cucamonga pulled within two in the fifth when Kevyn Castillo tripled and scored on Maduro's RBI single.

Marcos Herrera departed with two runners aboard, but Manuel Olivares entered and stranded both to preserve the 6-4 advantage.

The Grizzlies created more breathing room in the sixth. Arias was hit by a pitch, Reyes walked and Cam Hassert laid down a sacrifice bunt.

After Arias was thrown out at home on a fly ball, Gray delivered a two-out, two-run double to left, extending Fresno's lead to 8-4.

The Quakes scored once in the top of the seventh, but Fresno answered with its biggest inning of the night.

Bernard led off the bottom of the seventh with a double before Dalis launched a two-run homer to right, his 10th of the season.

The blast gave Dalis four RBIs and pushed the lead to 10-5. It also extended a streak of three straight games with a homer for Dalis, who continues his tear since returning mid-June to the Grizzlies.

Fresno continued to pour it on after the homer. Arias singled, Reyes walked and Hassert was hit by a pitch before Ciriaco drew a bases-loaded walk. Renzullo later lined a two-run single to center and Bernard capped the seven-run inning with a two-run double, stretching the advantage to 15-5.

The Grizzlies added two more runs in the eighth. Vidourek scored on a throwing error before Gray singled home Hassert for Fresno's 17th run.

Dalis paced the offense by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. The shortstop has now homered in consecutive games and continued his torrid July at the plate.

Gray also turned in one of his best performances of the season, finishing 3-for-6 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Bernard matched him with three RBIs, collecting a pair of doubles and driving in runs with both a sacrifice fly and a two-run double.

Renzullo quietly fueled the offense from the two-hole, finishing 3-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Reyes crossed the plate three times. Jesus Arias tripled among his two hits and Landyn Vidourek reached base three times via walks as Fresno's lineup pressured Rancho Cucamonga throughout the night.

Making his first appearance for the Grizzlies, Manuel Herrera battled through 4.2 innings before handing the ball to Manuel Olivares (6-0). Olivares stranded both inherited runners in the fifth and allowed just two runs over the final 4.1 innings to earn the victory and stabilize the game while the offense took over.

The Grizzlies finished 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position and scored 14 RBIs, while Rancho Cucamonga committed two errors and issued nine free passes. Fresno also struck out just six times after fanning 13 times in Tuesday's series opener.

With the victory, Fresno improved to 51-42 overall and moved to 2-1 in the series. Fresno is 15-12 in the second half.

The clubs continue their six-game set Friday night at Chukchansi Park as the kick-off Lowriders Weekend.

Brady Parker will take the mound for a 7:05pm first pitch with Friday night fireworks to follow the game.







California League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.