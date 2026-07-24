Stockton Shuts Down 66ers in Pitcher's Duel

Published on July 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Ports (16-11, 43-50) matched their season-high win streak of four games with another victory over the 66ers (11-16, 39-54), taking Thursday's contest 3-1 at San Manuel Stadium.

Shotaro Morii returned to the mound for the first time since June 25, and had his best two-inning outing as a member of the Ports, allowing just a solo home run to Estevan Moreno and one walk with three strikeouts.

Corey Braun functioned as the bulk reliever in the game for Stockton, and would go on to earn the win with 4.1 shutout innings on three hits and just one walk with seven punchouts. Cole Miller collected his first professional save with 2.2 scoreless frames on just two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

The Ports were down 1-0 going into the third after Moreno's home run in the second inning. Edgar Montero tripled (1) out to deep right to start the inning before Max Durrington singled through the left side to tie the game at 1-1. Michael Brooks singled just out of the reach of shortstop Dervy Ventura to put two aboard with no one out.

A groundout off the bat of Breyson Guedez moved both runners in scoring position, and Gavin Turley followed that up with a two-RBI single down the first base line to plate both runners and put the Ports in front 3-1. The Ports defense and pitching would keep the 66ers from getting another run across the rest of the way, and would only walk two batters while striking out 12.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Stockton is now 20-8 when they don't commit an error and 11-5 in the month of July. They are now just one game out of first after the 7-5 loss by San Jose to Ontario.

UP NEXT: Game four is set for a 6:35 PM first pitch with LHP Mason Peters (1-1, 1.41) starting for Inland Empire versus RHP Donny Troconis (0-4, 6.90) starting for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 24, 2026

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