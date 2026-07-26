Renzullo's 2nd Walk-off of the Week Seals Series in Grizzlies' Favor

Published on July 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, CA - Carlos Renzullo delivered his second walk-off single of the week in the 10th inning to lift the Fresno Grizzlies past the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 7-6 Saturday night at Chukchansi Park.

The win is Fresno's ninth walk-off of the season and Renzullo's second in the last week, and it secures the series victory over Rancho Cucamonga.

The Quakes opened the scoring in the first. Hayden Alvarez walked, stole second and scored on Gabriel Davalillo's two-out single to right.

Fresno answered immediately in the bottom half, as Cam Nelson walked and stole second before Derek Bernard doubled him home.

Wilder Dalis followed with an RBI single to left, and after stealing second and third, was stranded when Clayton Gray struck out to end the inning, putting the Grizzlies ahead 2-1.

Samil Dishmey tied it at two with a solo homer to right center in the second.

Fresno went back in front in the bottom half when Landyn Vidourek walked, stole second and scored on Ashly Andujar's triple to center.

Rancho Cucamonga answered in the third, as Kevyn Castillo walked and scored on Kendrey Maduro's double to center, tying the game at three.

The Quakes broke the tie in the fifth on a Gabriel Davalillo sacrifice fly that scored Alvarez, and blew the game open in the sixth.

John Wimmer and Lucas Ramirez both reached and moved into scoring position on stolen bases before Marlon Quintero's line drive to center, deflected by right fielder Cameron Nelson, scored both runners and made it 6-3.

Fresno chipped away in the bottom of the sixth. Cam Hassert was hit by a pitch, and Andujar turned around a Yokelvin Reyes offering for a two-run homer to left center, cutting the deficit to 6-5.

The Grizzlies tied it in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk to Derek Bernard that scored Hassert, aided by a Fulton Lockhart wild pitch on the decisive pitch, and the game stayed knotted at six into extra innings.

Rancho had its threat in the 9th before Grizzlies catcher Jesus Freitez threw out Maduro attempting to steal third in the ninth.

Fresno finally broke through in the bottom of the 10th. Jeremy Ciriaco, pinch-running for the automatic runner Cam Hassert, scored when Renzullo lined a single to center off Alex Martinez to end it.

Andujar led the Fresno offense, going 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI.

Bernard and Dalis each had two hits, and Renzullo's walk-off single was his second of the two hits and he becomes the first Grizzlies hitter with two walk-off hits this year, accomplishing the feat in Fresno's first and most recent wins this week..

Hassert reached base four times on a single, two hit-by-pitches and a walk.

Riley Kelly started for Fresno and allowed three runs on four hits over three innings, striking out seven.

Bryson Van Sickle followed and was tagged for three runs on one hit over three innings despite five strikeouts, the damage coming on Quintero's two-run single in the sixth.

Luke Hansel worked two scoreless innings in relief before Yanzel Correa closed out the final two innings without allowing a baserunner, improving to 3-1 with the win.

Fresno's pitching staff struck out 16 Rancho Cucamonga batters and held the Quakes to five hits over 10 innings.

The win not only secured the week's series victory for the Grizzlies but gives them a chance to pull even on the 18-game season series against the Quakes, the only team they currently have a loing record against at 8-9.

Fresno pulls even with Stockton for second place in the second half after the Ports' loss at Inland Empire Saturday night.

The Grizzlies look to even the season series on Sunday evening in the finale with Rancho Cucamonga when they turn to Austin Newton for the second time this week.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show beginning at 4:50pm.







California League Stories from July 26, 2026

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