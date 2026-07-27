Dalis Earns California League Player of the Week

Published on July 27, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno Grizzlies infielder Wilder Dalis has been named California League Player of the Week for games played July 21-26, the league announced Monday.

Dalis hit .522 over the six-game stretch, going 12-for-23 with four home runs, three doubles, 12 RBIs and nine runs scored. He posted a .607 on-base percentage and 1.174 slugging percentage for a 1.781 OPS during the span.

Dalis opened the week on Tuesday by going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI, then followed with a 1-for-3, two-RBI night that included another homer on Wednesday, spurring a comeback before an eventual Grizzlies walk-off.

He turned in his biggest game of the stretch on Thursday, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. He added a double and a stolen base on Friday and drove in a run while swiping two bags on Saturday, then capped the week on Sunday with a 4-for-5 day that included a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored.

That final game lifted his season average to .300, a 112-point jump since he returned from the injured list in June. Dalis is hitting .341 in June and .395 in July, and has now put together 11 home runs, 51 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and a .954 OPS across 54 games this season.

The shortstop has done most of his damage at home, batting .311 with eight of his 11 home runs at Chukchansi Park, and has been especially productive at night, posting a .998 OPS in 49 night games this season.







California League Stories from July 27, 2026

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