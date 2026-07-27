Grizzlies Thump Quakes in Dominant Series Finale

Published on July 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies delivered the most lopsided win of their season, erupting for nine runs in the fourth inning and seven more in the sixth to bury the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 19-6 Sunday evening at Chukchansi Park in the finale of their season series.

After starting the season with a 4-9 mark against the Quakes, Fresno saved their best for last, rattling off five straight wins with their most dominant coming in the final meeting between the two clubs to earn their first five-win series of the season.

Fresno pounded out 16 hits and drew 12 walks while scoring in five different innings.

Eight Grizzlies drove in at least one run, six scored multiple times, and every spot in the starting lineup reached base safely.

The Grizzlies struck first against Alton Davis II in the opening inning. Cameron Nelson singled, advanced on a balk and scored when Derek Bernard grounded into a fielder's choice.

Rancho Cucamonga tied the game with an unearned run in the second, but Nelson restored Fresno's lead in the bottom half.

Cam Hassert doubled with one out before Nelson lined a two-out RBI single into right field for a 2-1 advantage.

Nelson reached in each of his five plate appearances before exiting in the sixth, finishing 2-for-2 with three walks, three RBIs and three runs scored while igniting both of Fresno's biggest rallies from the top of the order.

The Grizzlies broke the game open by sending 14 batters to the plate in a nine-run fourth.

Cruzmel Arias opened the inning with a walk before Hassert singled and Ashly Andujar reached on an error to load the bases with nobody out. Nelson forced home the first run with a walk, and Jeremy Ciriaco and Bernard followed with consecutive RBI singles.

Wilder Dalis delivered a two-run single to center that pushed the lead to 7-1 before Fresno had recorded an out.

Arias added a two-run single later in the inning, Nelson drew his second bases-loaded walk of the frame, and a wild pitch brought home Hassert with the ninth and final run of the inning, sending Fresno into the fifth with an 11-1 lead.

Rancho Cucamonga answered with three runs in the top of the fifth. Kevyn Castillo drove in two with a single before Gabriel Davalillo added an RBI double, but a line-drive double play allowed Fresno to escape with an 11-4 advantage intact.

Grif Hughes took over in the sixth and shut the door on any Rancho Cucamonga momentum, retiring all six batters he faced across two perfect innings and striking out three to earn his second win of the season.

Fresno loaded the bases on three walks in the bottom of the sixth before Bernard drew another free pass to force home a run. Dalis followed with an RBI single, bringing Kyle Fossum to the plate with the bases still loaded.

Fossum cleared them with one swing, launching his eighth home run of the season over the right-field wall for a grand slam - his third slam of the year and the seventh by the Grizzlies as a team in 2026. The designated hitter finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs as Fresno stretched its lead to 17-4.

The inning kept going: Arias reached on an error, Hassert singled and Andujar lined an RBI double into left. Fresno finished the frame with seven runs on four hits and five walks, pushing the advantage to 18-4.

Dalis supplied the Grizzlies' final run with a two-out solo homer in the seventh, finishing 4-for-5 with his 11th home run, four RBIs, three runs scored, a walk and his 19th stolen base.

Hassert reached base in all six of his plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with a double, three walks and four runs scored.

Bernard drove in three, Arias added two RBIs, and Ciriaco reached twice, scored twice and drove in a run after replacing Carlos Renzullo in the third inning.

The 19 runs established a new season high for Fresno, surpassing the two 18-run performances against Ontario on April 14 and April 18, and the 13-run margin of victory was also the largest of the season for the Grizzlies.

Fresno's 12 walks tied its second-highest total of the year, trailing only the 13 earned against Ontario on July 2, while the Grizzlies' 10-for-23 mark with runners in scoring position and 18 RBIs both stand as season highs.

Sunday marked the final meeting between Fresno and Rancho Cucamonga during the regular season. After losing eight of the first 13 matchups, the Grizzlies won the final five games of the series to finish the season set even at 9-9.

Fresno improved to 54-42 overall and 18-12 in the second half, moving into a three-way tie with San Jose and Stockton atop the California League North.

The Grizzlies will carry a five-game winning streak into Ontario next week, where they will face the South Division-leading Tower Buzzers.

The series begins Tuesday night at ONT Field at 6:35pm. The Grizzlies broadcasts can be heard on FresnoGrizzlies.com/listen starting with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show at 6:20pm.

Wednesday will be on 1430 ESPN Fresno and Sunday's series finale will be on 790 ESPN Fresno.







California League Stories from July 26, 2026

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