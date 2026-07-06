Ten Runs in Two Innings Provide Lake Elsinore Fans Fireworks, Storm Win 11-1 on the Fourth of July

Published on July 5, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA - After a three game losing streak during the middle of a six-game series against Stockton, Lake Elsinore made a statement and responded to snap the skid in a big way. The Storm scored 11 unanswered runs over the final five innings they batted and walked away from an Independence Day edition of Minor League Baseball with an 11-1 win.

The Ports got on the board early and for a moment it appeared like it would be more of the same that it had been over the last three nights. Stockton scored the game's first run on an RBI double from Michael Brooks. But two innings later, the Storm started to string together some offense. Yoiber Ocopio led off with an automatic double that bounced over the left-field fence. Dawson Willis hit a bunt single to move Ocopio to third but wound up on second after a throwing error from Stockton pitcher Donny Troconis. Ocopio would come in and score to tie the game. Then, Bradley Frye knocked a bunt single that moved Willis to third and he would score one batter later after a wild pitch. George Bilecki added on the fun with a run-scoring double down the right-field line. Jose Verdugo was then hit by a pitch and Truitt Madonna struck out, but that was followed by a sacrifice fly from Conner Westenburg to extend the Storm lead to 4-1. Then after Qrey Lott walked to put runners on the corners for the Storm, Lott attempted to steal second but slowed down before the base to intentionally put himself in a pickle and allow Jose Verdugo a chance to score on a double-steal. The throw from Ports catcher Carlos Franco sailed into center and brought in another run before Lott was thrown out at third. Lake Elsinore extended its lead to 5-1 after four.

It was more of the same in the fifth. Yimy Tovar led off with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Willis then singled to center and scored Tovar without a throw. Troconis would exit after 4.1 innings with seven hits and what would end up being seven runs allowed. His replacement Cole Miller began his outing allowing Willis to steal second and third. Frye was picked off to follow but Willis came in to score while Frye was being chased down. That extended the Lake Elsinore lead to 7-1. Bilecki and Verdugo would both draw walks and Madonna was hit by a pitch and gave Conner Westenburg a bases-loaded situation and the centerfielder delivered. Westenburg notched a bases-clearing double and put the Storm up 10-1. It was exactly the inning LE needed after the troubles of the last three nights.

The Storm added one more in the seventh thanks to another run-scoring double from Westenburg and gave the Storm a 11-1 lead. That ended the scoring and secured Lake Elsinore a comfortable win to give the Storm a chance to split the series tomorrow against the Ports

Lake Elsinore returns to action on Sunday to face Stockton for game six of the six-game set from Diamond Stadium. This is the second series of the year between the Storm and the Ports with Stockton winning the first series 4-2. The Storm will turn to RHP Luis Maracara (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to face Grizzlies RHP Josiah Romeo (4-3, 8.21 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT.







California League Stories from July 5, 2026

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