Three Big Fly's Boost Grizzlies, Bullpen Locks Down Win over Ontario

Published on July 2, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies lifted off three times to answer an early three-run deficit s and rode another dominant effort from the bullpen to a 9-5 victory over the Ontario Tower Buzzers Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

Ontario capitalized on a pair of walks in the second inning to grab a 3-0 lead.

Conner O'Neal doubled home the first run before Javier Herrera added an RBI single. With runners at second and third, the Tower Buzzers executed a delayed double steal as Mairoshendrick Martinus swiped second and Herrera raced home to score the third run.

The Grizzlies immediately started chipping away. Wilder Dalis led off the bottom of the second by launching a solo homer to straightaway center, his fifth home run of the season.

Carlos Renzullo later scored on a wild pitch after he walked to trim the deficit to one.

Fresno pulled even in the third when Ashly Andujar singled before Roldy Brito ripped a game-tying triple, his eighth of the year, into the gap in center.

An inning later, Jesus Freitez singled with two outs ahead of Cameron Nelson, who crushed a two-run homer to right-center to put the Grizzlies in front 5-3.

The offense kept the pressure on in the fifth. Aidan Redahan doubled for his first extra-base hit with Fresno before Dalis lined an RBI single to center, extending the lead to three runs.

Ontario briefly cut into the advantage on Conner O'Neal's solo homer in the sixth, but the Grizzlies answered right back.

Luis Mendez worked a leadoff walk before Yeiker Reyes blasted his first home run of the season into center field, restoring a four-run cushion at 8-4.

After the Tower Buzzers added another solo homer from Martinus in the seventh, Fresno picked up an insurance run in the eighth when Luis Mendez scored on another wild pitch.

The Fresno bullpen turned the game around after Easton Marks' first professional start.

Marks worked two innings before Grif Hughes entered in the third and delivered 4.2 strong innings to earn his first professional victory, allowing just two runs while striking out five.

Seth Clausen recorded the final seven outs for his eighth save, striking out three to slam the door.

Dalis finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk while Nelson drove in two with his third homer of the season.

Reyes added his first homer of the year and two RBI, Brito tripled home a run and reached base three times, and Freitez collected a hit as part of a balanced nine-hit attack.

The Grizzlies continue the six-game series against Ontario on Thursday night at Chukchansi Park. It kicks off a string of three straight games with postgame fireworks as the celebration of 250 year of America begins in Downtown Fresno.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show beginning at 6:35 p.m. on FresnoGrizzlies.com/Listen.







California League Stories from July 2, 2026

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