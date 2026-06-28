Sir Loins' Rally Falls Short to Tower Buzzers

Published on June 27, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (30-44, 2-5) playing Saturday as the Central Valley Sir Loins mounted a late game rally but lost 5-3 to the Ontario Tower Buzzers (39-35, 6-2) on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Tower Buzzers scored four runs in the first inning and added a tally in the fifth for a 5-0 lead.

Visalia's offense came alive in the seventh. Enyervert Perez led off with a single and Ivan Luciano worked a walk. After an out Eliesbert Alejos reached on an error by the Buzzers' pitcher.

Adrian Rodriguez worked a bases loaded walk to score the frame's first run. Tytus Cissel then grounded into a fielders' choice and a resulting throwing error by Ontario's shortstop to score two runs.

Visalia would bring the tying run to the plate later in the seventh and again in the eighth inning but did not score again.

Starter Jesus Escobar was strong after the first inning allowing just two baserunners over the 2nd through 4th innings. He struck out six batters in 4.2 innings of work.

Samuel Gonzalez tossed 2.1 scoreless frames with three strikeouts. Julien Hernandez made his MiLB debut with two perfect innings. The former Oregon Duck struck out the final five batters he faced.

Jose Alpuria and Luciano led Visalia with two hits. Luciano extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon with a 12:05 PM first pitch.

The first 100 Tipper's Kids Club members will receive a Rawhide red,white and blue jersey thanks to Valley Children's Healthcare and The Allen Law Firm. Families can sign up for Tipper's Kids Club by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health or by stopping by the ballpark's guest services booth during games.

Plus a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare means all kids have the opportunity for a postgame running of the bases.

Gates will open for season ticket holders at 10:45 AM and 11:00 AM for the general public.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on Sunday.







California League Stories from June 27, 2026

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