Rawhide Fall in Ten Inning Heartbreaker to Tower Buzzers

Published on June 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (30-42, 2-2) tied the game in the bottom of the eighth but fell 6-2 in ten innings to the Ontario Tower Buzzers (37-35, 4-2) on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Ontario scored five runs in the top of the tenth benefiting from back to back home runs including the game winning three run homer.

Eleisbert Alejos had an RBI single in the bottom of the tenth and the tying run was on-deck for the Rawhide before the rally ended.

Visalia starter Conner Foley put together one of the most remarkable feats in Rawhide history, striking out eight consecutive batters during his outing.

The 2024 5th round draft pick out of Indiana allowed the first two batters of the game to reach with the lead runner scoring on a double steal. Foley then struck out eight straight batters until a two out single in the third ended the run. The MLB record is ten consecutive batters struck out in one game.

Foley's day finished with three innings giving up just a run on four hits with his pro high eight strikeouts.

Wilkin Paredes continued the excellent pitching from the bullpen with five shutout innings allowing only three baserunners with two strikeouts.

The Rawhide tied the game at one in the bottom of the eighth. Ivan Luciano worked a leadoff walk and Pedro Catuy singled to start the inning. Tytus Cissel pinch-ran for Luciano and advanced to third on a Bo Walker sacrifice bunt.

Alejos then played hero with a game tying RBI single into center field to score Cissel. A double play ended the inning and both teams were held scoreless in the ninth.

Ontario takes a two games to one series lead into the weekend.

The series continues on Friday with the first 350 fans to the ballpark receiving a Rawhide red, white and blue jersey courtesy of LiUNA! Local 294.

The game is also a Four Pack Friday courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and 5:30 PM for the general public.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from June 26, 2026

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