Quakes Thump Ports 16-7 in Game Three

Published on June 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - An early lead for the Ports was washed away by the Quakes in the bottom of the second, and they continued to tack on in a 16-7 loss for Stockton to take a 2-1 in the series.

The Ports (3-3, 30-42) loaded the bases with no one out in the first inning but only got a run on a wild pitch. In the second inning, however, Stockton started a two-out rally when Logan Sauve walked, and Michael Brooks singled up the middle. That was followed by a three-run blast (8) from Daniel Bucciero 401 feet out to left to put the Ports up 4-0.

But things unraveled in the second inning. Shotaro Morii got around a couple of singles in the first, but did not retire any of the five batters he faced in the second, giving up an RBI single and an RBI double before exiting. Itsuki Takemoto entered and after inducing a fly out, he gave up a two-RBI triple and a sac fly to cap a six-run inning for the Quakes (3-3, 39-33).

Rancho Cucamonga scored two more on an RBI double in the third, an RBI single in the fourth, and a two-run homer in the fifth to go up 11-4. Stockton made it interesting in the top of the sixth on an RBI double from Logan Sauve, and RBI singles from Bucciero and Max Durrington to get within a grand slam at 11-7.

The Quakes answered with four more runs in the bottom of the sixth on an error at second, and a pair of singles to go up 15-7. They added one more on another RBI single in the ninth for the 16-7 final.

UP NEXT: Game four is scheduled for a 6:30 PM first pitch, with LHP Derek Clark (4-6, 5.76) going for Rancho versus vs. LHP Corey Braun (2-2, 8.49) returning to the mound for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 26, 2026

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