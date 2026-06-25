Ports Blast Quakes 11-2 to Tie Series

Published on June 25, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Ports returned the favor to the Quakes on Wednesday night, as they belted three home runs in a 10-hit outburst to defeat Rancho 11-2 and tie the series at one game apiece.

Michael Brooks was the top offensive star of the night among many for the Ports (3-2, 30-41), as he belted two run-scoring doubles into left center and a solo home run. Jackson Phipps earned the win by giving up just two runs over five innings for his second win of the season against the Quakes (2-3, 38-33).

Stockton trailed 1-0 after the first as an infield single and stolen base for Hayden Alvarez was followed by a two-out RBI single for Ryland Zaborowski. The Ports built their first big rally of the night in the third inning with a one-out single from Gavin Turley before Michael Brooks ripped his first double of the night into left center to tie the game at 1-1.

An error at third allowed Brooks to score and Daniel Bucciero to reach with the Ports up 2-1. A Bobby Blandford single and a Bryan Andrade walk loaded the bases before Cesar Gonzalez was hit on the foot by a pitch to earn an RBI the hard way and put the Ports ahead 3-1. Zaborowski singled again with runners at first and second to cut it to 3-2 but, Phipps got a fly out to right to end the inning and would not allow another run the rest of the way.

After putting up three runs in the third, the Ports broke out for six runs in the sixth. A walk for Edgar Montero and a hit by pitch of Shotaro Morii put two aboard with two out. That was followed by Brooks' second double into left center, this time driving in two for a 5-2 Stockton lead. After a Bucciero walk, Blandford blasted a three-run homer (8) to right to go up 8-2, and Andrade went back-to-back with Blandford for his seventh home run and a 9-2 advantage.

After Jackson Nove relieved Phipps with two three-up-three-down innings, Brooks mashed his third home run of the year out to deep left for a 10-2 lead. Stockton worked four-straight walks in the ninth for their final run of the game, as Robert Puason and Bjay Cooke each put up zeros in the final two frames to close out the 11-2 victory.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Phipps has now allowed just two runs over 11 innings against the Quakes this season. The three-hit game for Brooks was his second of the season and it was the first four-RBI game of his career.

UP NEXT: Game three is slated for a 6:30 PM first pitch with RHP Dylan Jordan (4-2, 3.75) starting for Rancho versus RHP Shotaro Morii (0-2, 13.50) opening for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 25, 2026

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