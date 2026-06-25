Ports Erupt in Middle Innings, Hand Quakes Lopsided Loss

Published on June 25, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - Following a back-and-forth first five innings, the Stockton Ports (3-2, 30-41) used a big sixth inning to take control of Wednesday night's contest, downing the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 11-2 at Morongo Field.

Early on, the Quakes got off to a hot start at the plate. Ryland Zaborowski laced a single to plate Hayden Alvarez from third base in the bottom of the first, handing Rancho Cucamonga an early 1-0 lead.

Two frames later, though, the Ports kicked their offense into gear. A three-spot quickly turned a one-run deficit into a two-run edge, forcing the Quakes to play from behind.

Immediately, they produced a response. Zaborowski produced another RBI single, this time scoring Anyelo Marquez following his leadoff knock, cutting into Stockton's momentum to pull back within one run at 3-2.

However, after a pair of scoreless innings, the Ports began to pull away. They struck for six runs on just three hits, punctuated by back-to-back home runs from Bobby Blandford and Bryan Andrade, stretching their advantage to 9-2.

This time around, the Quakes could not match Stockton's offensive outburst. While the Ports continued to add on with runs in the eighth and ninth innings, Rancho Cucamonga's lineup remained silent, closing out the defeat.

The Quakes aim to return to the win column on Thursday at 6:30 PM in game three of their six-game series against the Ports. RHP Dylan Jordan starts for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Shotaro Morii for Stockton, serving as their opener. In addition to the second Chaquetas night of the season at Morongo Field, it is also Morongo Casino Resort & Spa Thirsty Thursday. Fans can enjoy $2 Bud Light 16 oz cans, $2 16 oz Pepsi products, and even more specials on beers and seltzers.







California League Stories from June 25, 2026

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