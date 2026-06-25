Visalia Drops Barnburner to Ontario

Published on June 25, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (30-41, 2-3) fell 13-9 to the Ontario Tower Buzzers (36-35, 3-2) in a high scoring affair on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The week's series is even at a game apiece.

Visalia scored in five innings and totaled 12 hits with hits from seven players.

Ontario opened the scoring with a run in the third and two more in the fourth. The Rawhide would score their first run in the bottom of the fourth inning on an Ivan Luciano sacrifice fly.

The teams traded a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Visalia's first run of the frame scored on a throwing error and Abdias De La Cruz added an RBI double.

Bo Walker then blasted his first Rawhide home run in the sixth with a solo shot over the left field wall for a 5-4 ballgame.

The Tower Buzzers exploded for four in the seventh and the Rawhide only plated one run in the bottom of the frame.

Ontario added four more tallies in the top of the eighth though Visalia matched the four runs in the home half of the inning. De La Cruz hit an RBI single and Enyervert Perez mashed a three run home run to left field to trim the deficit to four runs.

The Rawhide had the leadoff runner reach in the ninth but the next three batters were sent down in order.

Perez homered for the second consecutive night on his tenth home run of the year. Pedro Blanco added a three hit night while De La Cruz and Pedro Catuy recorded two hits.

Rawhide starter Junior Cirprian pitched four innings allowing three runs with six strikeouts.

The series continues on Thursday with Soccer Night at the ballpark. Any fan who wears apparel of their favorite World Cup participating country will receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health as the week's Party Works dress-up theme.

The ballgame is also a Thirsty Thursday thanks to Coors Light and Pacifico. Fans 21 and older can purchase $8 canned beers and $6 signature shooters.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from June 25, 2026

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