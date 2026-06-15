Rawhide Settle for Series Split to Grizzlies

Published on June 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (27-36) settled for a series split on Sunday evening at Valley Strong Ballpark falling to the Fresno Grizzlies (33-30) by a score of 5-1.

The Grizzlies scored a run apiece in the first two innings. A triple and RBI single in the first was followed by a solo homer in the second frame.

Visalia's lone run scored in the third. Ivan Luciano led off with a double that banged off the left field wall. He scored on an RBI double down the left field line by Kyle Sinzza.

Fresno added two more runs in the fourth inning benefiting from three walks and plated an additional run in the fifth courtesy of a walk and two base hits.

Wilkin Paredes provided strong relief for the Rawhide with 3.1 innings of work allowing just two hits and a run with two strikeouts.

Augie Mojica added two perfect innings from the bullpen with two strikeouts.

Jose Alpuria led Visalia's offense with two hits while Enyervert Perez added a base hit to extend his on-base streak to 15 games.

Fresno now leads the Highway 99 Rivalry Series 9-6 with nine games remaining in the series. The teams next play on July 17-19 for a three game series after the All-Star Break at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia finishes the first half of the season at Valley Strong Ballpark with a 18-15 record.

The Rawhide next head to Stockton for a six game series with the Ports starting on Tuesday. The series can be streamed live on MLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live App.

Visalia returns to Valley Strong Ballpark on Tuesday, June 23 for the series with the Los Angeles Dodgers' affiliate the Ontario Tower Buzzers.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from June 15, 2026

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